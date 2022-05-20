It’s been a long, long time since we last saw Saoirse Ronan. Or, at least it feels like it; the paparazzi have only caught sight of the four-time Academy Award nominee twice since her last red carpet appearance, at the Academy Awards in 2020. Ronan appears to have perfected the art of avoiding the press, because if her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, and makeup artist, Lucy Burt, hadn’t posted a handful of photos of her on Instagram, there’s a good chance we wouldn’t even know that she resurfaced at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The appearance came as a complete surprise: Ronan has never attended the festival, even skipping out on the long-awaited premiere of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch last year. What’s more, she has yet to release a film since, meaning she had nothing to promote. Instead, she was there to support Jack Lowden, her low-key boyfriend of four years and one of the two actors awarded with this year’s Chopard Trophy honoring up-and-coming talent.

Ronan left it to Julia Roberts and Lowden’s fellow honoree, Sheila Atim, to pose alongside him on the red carpet. But her team’s Instagrams were enough to satisfy fans. Ronan was not only back; she was looking resplendent in a sequined black bra and matching skirt by David Koma, plus a set of sapphire and diamond earrings. To give you an idea of the response, comments included “LEGEND SERSH IS BACKKK WE MISS HER SOOO,” “I HAVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER,” and a whole lot of fire emojis.

Courtesy of @hairbyadir

Courtesy of @hairbyadir

Courtesy of @hairbyadir

Even if she continues to skip out on red carpets, we’ll soon be seeing Ronan once again on the screen. The 28-year-old actor is currently taking a break from period dramas by filming The Outrun, in which she plays a Scot who returns to the sheep farm where she grew up after a stint in rehab. (The film also stars Lowden.) Breaking with her recent track record of one film a year, she’s also finished up filming See How They Run, a Mark Chappell whodunit costarring Adrien Brody and Sam Rockwell, and Garth Davis’s Foe, in which she plays a farmer married to a character played by Paul Mescal. Saoirse, on the behalf of all us, welcome back.