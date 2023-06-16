There’s an entire generation of people who grew up watching Sex and the City (perhaps a little too young), but Sarah Jessica Parker’s own son, James Broderick, isn’t one of them. While the 20-year-old college student says he’s tried watching episodes of And Just Like That... he’s a bit confused, since he never watched episodes of the original show—but not for the reasons you might assume.

James made a rare red carpet appearance with his father Matthew Broderick this week for an appropriate event: Matthew was honored at the 2023 Father of the Year Awards in New York City on Thursday. But of course, on the red carpet, James fielded questions about his famous mom.

“I tried to watch the new one and I liked it but then I felt weird, ‘cause I haven’t watched the original,” James, who was born in between seasons five and six of the original run, told Entertainment Tonight. “It felt a little weird to be watching the newer one having not watched it, even if it’s accessible.”

Lest you think it’s because he’s bashful about seeing some of his mother’s racier scenes, that’s not the case.

“People ask, like, ‘Oh, is that awkward for you? There are a lot of [risqué] scenes.’ That’s not that big of a deal for me. I think I just was a little too young before.” He says maybe he’ll get around to it one day. “Now, I don’t really have an excuse.”

So, he knows who Che Diaz is, but the phrase “whatever happened to fun?” means nothing to him.

James isn’t alone. Last year on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kristin Davis revealed that she had not let her kids, Wilson and Gemma, watch the show yet because of their age—but she’s open to the idea of a viewing in a few years.

“Now that [Gemma is] older and now that she’s getting exposed from her friends to all this stuff, even though I’m very controlling ... I’m thinking I’m going to use it as a teaching tool,” Davis told Clarkson. “I don't want her to feel embarrassed. I want her to talk to me. I’m a single mom, it’s super important ... gotta keep them talking. You know, Sex and the City is kind of a good educational-type thing ... for later.”

Judging by the strong Millennial fanbase for the show—which debuted when many in the generation were in high school of middle school, if not younger—more than a few people have learned a thing or two from Carrie Bradshaw and co. growing up.

As for James, the scion says he’s keeping his options open, but hasn’t ruled out following his parents into the family business. “I tried it out and really liked it, so that’ll be great. But I have a lot of things that could work out, so I’m not, like, super worried about it,” he said.