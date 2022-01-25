So far, And Just Like That... hasn’t had an easy road. Its questionable fashion, some cringeworthy characters, and an almost complete lack of sex, has turned off many fans of the original series. After every episode, Twitter fills up with comments about where the show is falling short, yet every Thursday, we all continue to sit down and clench our jaw as we take in yet another scene between Che and Miranda. So, maybe it is our fault then—for being loyal despite the show’s shortcomings—that it is now being reported that the series is being considered for a renewal.

A source told Page Six “the creative conversations [about a second season] haven’t happened yet, but everyone is feeling good about the show.” Most likely, that’s thanks to its viewer numbers. Despite the conversations online, we are still tuning in. According to Screeen Rant, the AJLT had the biggest debut ever for HBO Max, though it’s unclear if those numbers have dropped at all as the season has continued. The show has also boosted Sex and the City’s streaming viewership on HBO Max, maybe because fans are longing for the original after AJLT continuously fails to fulfill their needs.

To be fair, a season two was in the cards before season one even aired. Back in November, talk about Kim Cattrall returning for season two was already being discussed. Of course, not by her, but by “business insiders.” But the possibility of Cattrall returning reportedly isn’t the only reason to bring back AJLT for another spin. According to Page Six, the team behind the show “may feel that they want to prove a point that they can make a second season stronger and that it was valid to bring it back for fans.” It’s possible they’re listening to the criticism and want to try to live up to those SATC expectations in a second season. We know the audience is there, it’s just about making something worth watching.

In the end, though, the decision is reportedly up to Sarah Jessica Parker and her co-executive producer Michael Patrick King. “They kind of came together to do this,” HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told Vulture back in December. At the time of the interview, Bloys said nothing had been decided, but it seemed like he was open to the idea. “I’m going to leave it up to these guys to figure out what they want to do, but I’m very happy with what they’ve done.”