Kim Cattrall Says She Was Never Even Asked To Be In And Just Like That...

Ever since And Just Like That... was renewed for a second season, many questions have been up in the air. Will there finally be some sex in this Sex and the City reboot? How long will Miranda last in Los Angeles before she inevitably comes home? And, of course, will Kim Cattrall return and save this show from another mixed-reception season? While we can’t answer the first two questions, we have some definitive insight on the last one, though it may not be what you want to hear. When asked by Variety recently if she will return to the character of Samatha Jones, Cattrall made her decision very clear. “That’s a no,” she said, adding, “It’s powerful to say no.”

Cattrall spoke about the character and show for the first time since the reboot aired, and while it’s clear she has love for the Samantha, she has no qualms about letting her go. “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” she said. “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

None of this is new. Cattrall originally turned down a third movie back in 2017 because she wasn’t happy with the direction the story was going in, namely a plot where she received unsolicited dick picks from Miranda’s teenage son. At the time, Cattrall was very outspoken about the situation, so when the reboot came around, the team behind the show seemingly didn’t even bother to give her a call. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot,” she said. “I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie.” Because of that, Cattrall said she found out about AJLT the same way everyone else did, on social media.

Back in February, the show’s executive producer, writer and director Michael Patrick King shared his side of the situation. He said there was “no thought” Cattrall would ever be in the reboot because of her past comments. “You take people at their word,” King said. “I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

And it seems like King is right, as Cattrall is adamant she will never step back in Samantha’s stilettos. “Can you imagine going back to a job you did 25 years ago?” she asked. “And the job didn’t get easier; it got more complicated in the sense of how are you going to progress with these characters? Everything has to grow, or it dies.” Cattrall said she was happy with how the series ended, but she wasn’t pleased when the stories kept getting dragged out in the various movies. “I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen.” So, she turned the role down, and while she is confident in that decision, she admitted it hasn’t been easy, and she’s been “bullied by the press” as well as fans. Nevertheless, she’s standing her ground. So, she doesn’t care that Sarah Jessica Parker wouldn’t be OK with Cattrall returning to the show, which Parker admitted in an interview in February. “Well, it would never happen anyway,” Cattrall said when she heard of former costar’s feelings. “So nobody has to worry about that.”