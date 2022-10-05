If New York City itself is the fifth main character in the Sex and the City franchise, then fashion has always been the sixth. Fans are just as excited to see the new looks from And Just Like That... in the upcoming second season as they are to see Che and Miranda have a spectacular blow up in Los Angeles. Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago are now stoking the fires with some glimpses into the wardrobe of the HBO Max hit as they put together everyone’s fits.

AJLT season 1 delivered a visual tapestry of designer threads, and this year is no different. In a post on Instagram, they revealed that Carrie Bradshaw will be trotting through the streets in Dior “extreme” heels in season 2 and she’ll also have a little friend.

Next to a free foot pic of either Sarah Jessica Parker or her stand in, there posed a fabricated pigeon who also serves as a purse. The piece is by designer JW Anderson, made from 3D printed resin and it opens via the wing. Anderson’s website helpfully explains, “Wear in hand as a clutch bag.”

Though, for the time being the pigeon seems to be standing guard over the tiny Fendi bag worn as an anklet.

Some other actors on the show put in a full appearance on the timeline. Kristin Davis was shown in a much more casual look than we usually get from Charlotte York Greenblatt, wearing an olive green jumpsuit and a pair of blue and white sneakers. It was styled with a chunky necklace, watch, and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

“ANY GUESSES where Charlotte could be wearing this?” the caption demanded.

Wherever Charlotte’s headed, it looks like her hubby Harry Greenblatt is going to another event. Actor Evan Handler was pictured in a snappy navy suit and leather shoes, looking ready for a business casual lunch somewhere on the Upper East Side.

Besides the official Instagram for the show, there are some shots of the actors on set in different ensembles, including Davis in this much more Charlotte-like pencil skirt and Peter Pan collar blouse with a big pink bow. Parker is in a different jumpsuit covered in asymmetrical zipper details and holding the infamous pigeon by the butt. She always does things different!

The first season of the show was plagued by paparazzi, according to an interview Variety did with showrunner Michael Patrick King. The Instagram page is apparently one way for the show to share first looks so the public can gets their snaps without the paps. Now, show us Miranda and Che.