Leni Klum Supports Her Dad Seal on the Red Carpet

It was bring your daughter to work day on Wednesday at the LA premiere of the upcoming Netflix Western, The Harder They Fell. Seal, who has a song on the film’s soundtrack, used the premiere as a rare opportunity to make a red carpet appearance with his daughter, the 17-year-old rising model, Leni Klum.

Klum held on tight to her father as she posed in a little black Dolce & Gabbana dress. Seal, meanwhile, mixed things up a little, wearing a three-quarter length jacket, some tight suit pants, and black boots. The pair was also joined by Leni’s boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky, and Seal’s girlfriend, his former personal assistant, Laura Strayer.

Leni is Heidi Klum’s daughter from her relationship with Italian Formula One magnate Flavio Briatore, though the two broke up before Leni was born. Seal and Heidi got together soon after and he was there for Leni’s birth. Following their marriage in 2005, Heidi and Seal had three children together and Seal officially adopted Leni in 2009. While Seal and Heidi have since divorced, it’s clear that he and Leni still remain close.

Recently, Leni has taken after her mother and begun a modeling career of her own, appearing on the cover of German Vogue alongside Heidi just last year. Since then, the young model has been staying busy as she follows in the footsteps of other second-generation models like Lila Moss, Kaia Gerber, and the Hadids.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic