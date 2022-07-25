Inside Selena Gomez’s Epic 30th Birthday Weekend

Selena Gomez’s twenties are officially in the past. The newly 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star spent this past weekend celebrating the milestone, starting off with a get-together with her longtime pal Taylor Swift. “30, nerdy and worthy,” Gomez captioned the photo of them together that she posted on Instagram. Swift kept it casual in a red prairie dress by Christy Dawn, while Gomez wore a white Gucci gown with bell sleeves. (Swift appears to have given her a wrapped present; if you’re looking to do the same, Gomez has asked her fans to instead donate to her beauty brand’s mental health initiative.)

Swift wasn’t the only pop star with whom Gomez partied. She was next the guest of honor at a rose-themed celebration in Los Angeles with Kim Petras, Camilla Cabello, and Ava Max. To fans’ chagrin, Cabello wasn’t photographed—but she did post a photo of a young Gomez posing with Barney to her Instagram Stories.

Courtesy of @selenagomez

The celebrations—and birthday ensembles—weren’t over yet. Gomez next danced late into the night with friends including the model Connar Franklin, the actor Natalie Ganzhorn, and the musician Harmony Tividad of the band Girlpool. This time around, she wore a sequined pale pink dress with feather trim by 16Arlington. Like her guests, she briefly left the dance floor to pose for a black-and-white portrait.

Courtesy of @heath.edger

No wonder why Gomez went all out. In interviews, she’s made it clear that she’s looking been looking forward to her 30th birthday all year. “I love growing up,” she told People this past January. “When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.’ I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful.” Clearly, the actor and singer has come a long way since her Disney days.