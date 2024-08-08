Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco seem to be in it for the long run.

The Rare Beauty founder and music producer sparked engagement rumors yesterday after Gomez shared a bathroom mirror selfie of the couple. The snap appeared standard at first, until fans pointed out that Gomez intentionally hid her ring finger with pink heart emojis. In the photo, Gomez could be seen wearing a satin slip dress while Blanco appeared barefoot behind her in patterned pants and a white tank top. Gomez captioned the Instagram story with the words “A night out.”

Gomez’s loved-up post—she also shared a carousel of images to her Instagram grid—comes amid major speculation that she and Blanco are headed for the aisle. Over the weekend, the gossip blog DeuxMoi posted a blind item about an “A-list actress/semi-retired singer” who “got engaged over the weekend to her boyfriend of a year.” The individual behind the rumor claimed that the engagement took place “at their usual beach house hang out” as they were “surrounded by friends.” Gomez family owns an oceanfront property in Malibu where she spends most of her time.

While a DeuxMoi blind item should be taken with a grain of salt, both Gomez and Blanco have been upfront about their admiration for one another recently. During a May interview with Howard Stern, Blanco discussed “falling in love” with Gomez who he first started dating in December of last year. Stern went on to say he’s “predicting marriage” for couple to which Blanco replied “You and me both.”

Gomez, for her part, opened about about her relationship with Blanco in an interview with Time. “A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it,” Gomez said, adding “Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.”

“It just happens when you least expect it,” the beauty mogul explained of meeting Blanco, who she once considered a close friend. “I just cherish every moment with him,” she said. “I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon.”