BEHIND THE SCENES

Enjoy Selena Gomez’s Many, Many Coats in Her Upcoming Hulu Show

Selena Gomez wearing orange and yellow
Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC via Getty Images

It’s been eight years since Selena Gomez starred in a scripted TV series, and her latest, Hulu’s upcoming Only Murders in the Building, couldn’t be more different from Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. For starters, there are her costars: comedy vets Steve Martin and Martin Short, both of whom are roughly five decades her senior. (“We think of ourselves as the Three Musketeers,” Martin recently told Vogue, describing Gomez’s performance as “rich and adult.”) As for how the two septuagenarians became so close with a 20-something, that would be murder. The mysterious death of a neighbor prompts the trio to realize their shared love of true crime. And in Gomez’s case, the ensuing rabbit hole ends up with her drenched in blood. Head behind the scenes for a closer look—plus a glimpse of her many, many coats—here.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images
A bloody Selena Gomez

Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, April 2021.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez in handcuffs

Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, April 2021.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez ducking into a police car

Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, April 2021.

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez in a long pink coat

Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, April 2021.

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images
Martin Short and Selena Gomez looking goofy

Martin Short and Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez crossing the street

Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez carrying a dog

Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez laughing with Martin Short

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez giving the middle finger

Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, February 2021.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez and Aaron Dominguez

Selena Gomez and Aaron Dominguez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, February 2021.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez straddling someone

Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, February 2021.

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez wearing a long puffer coat

Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, January 2021.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, January 2021.

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, December 2020.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez wearing white

Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, December 2020.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez in a jumpsuit

Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, December 2020.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Selena Gomez wearing an orange coat

Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, December 2020.