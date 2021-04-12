Enjoy Selena Gomez’s Many, Many Coats in Her Upcoming Hulu Show

It’s been eight years since Selena Gomez starred in a scripted TV series, and her latest, Hulu’s upcoming Only Murders in the Building, couldn’t be more different from Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. For starters, there are her costars: comedy vets Steve Martin and Martin Short, both of whom are roughly five decades her senior. (“We think of ourselves as the Three Musketeers,” Martin recently told Vogue, describing Gomez’s performance as “rich and adult.”) As for how the two septuagenarians became so close with a 20-something, that would be murder. The mysterious death of a neighbor prompts the trio to realize their shared love of true crime. And in Gomez’s case, the ensuing rabbit hole ends up with her drenched in blood. Head behind the scenes for a closer look—plus a glimpse of her many, many coats—here.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, April 2021.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC via Getty Images Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, April 2021.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, April 2021.

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, April 2021.

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images Martin Short and Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, February 2021.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images Selena Gomez and Aaron Dominguez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, February 2021.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, February 2021.

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, January 2021.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC via Getty Images Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, January 2021.

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC via Getty Images Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, December 2020.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, December 2020.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images Selena Gomez on the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City, December 2020.