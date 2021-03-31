If there’s one thing we could all use, it’s an excuse to brew a cup of tea, light a delicious scented candle, and let Serpentwithfeet serenade us with his awe-inspiring voice. Along with five others, the experimental R&B musician is highlighted in a new partnership between Burberry and COLORSXSTUDIOS, a music platform for rising sonic artists all over the world. Serpentwithfeet is kicking off the series with an intimate, comforting performance of “Amir,” from his new 2021 album Deacon on Secretly Canadian.

In the video, Serpentwithfeet is joined by an instrumental track and a single microphone. It feels like you’re in the room with him, as though he’s singing to you in a tiny bar — a hazy memory from before the pandemic — and he’s decked out in full Burberry Spring 2021. “Amir” itself is a tender love song; an honest, sensitive celebration of queer Black love, and the thrill of asking someone out on a date.

As part of the partnership, Serpentwithfeet also donated funds to Arena Players Inc. and its Youtheathre program. Baltimore-based Arena Players Inc. is the “oldest continuously operating African-American community theater in the United States,” and Youtheatre trains the next generation of theater and performing artists.

The campaign will also feature Esty, Maria Isabel, Q, Reggie, and Smino, in upcoming performances. One day we’ll get to see live music together — until then, let’s enjoy this simple and evocative video.