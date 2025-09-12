Mert Alas Rings In New York Fashion Week With Seventy One Gin Party

On Thursday night, Mert Alas celebrated the first official day of New York Fashion Week’s spring 2026 season with a party that has become something of a tradition this time of year—an ultra-exclusive yet intimate fête thrown by the legendary photographer’s gin brand, Seventy One. In the past, the soirées have taken place in Paris—but this time, the penthouse at The Manner in Lower Manhattan was the location for the event, for which guests were told to “dress dangerously.”

Bottles of Seventy One were strewn all over the vertiginous space, which was doused in red light and had a distinct boudoir vibe. It was arguably the best-looking room in New York that evening (that’s saying a lot, too—it’s fashion week), with guests including Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, Dakota Johnson, and models like Joan Smalls, Mariacarla Boscono, Frankie Rayder, and Candice Swanepoel. Amanda Lepore and Ladyfag lounged on an inviting-looking bed in the primary suite. On the mirror behind them, Pattinson wrote “Robert Patty” and a heart with an arrow through it in lipstick. Johnson shuffled up the stairs to the outdoor terrace wearing a black tulle naked dress from Gucci (and Fleur du Mal undergarments, which were visible, natch). Below, a look at the uber-chic party that went “‘til late,” just like the invitation said it would:

Photo courtesy of SEVENTY ONE Gin Dakota Johnson

Photo courtesy of SEVENTY ONE Gin Salma Hayek and Mert Alas

Photo courtesy of SEVENTY ONE Gin Colman Domingo

Photo courtesy of SEVENTY ONE Gin Suki Waterhouse

Photo courtesy of SEVENTY ONE Gin Mariacarla Boscono

Photo courtesy of SEVENTY ONE Gin

Photo courtesy of SEVENTY ONE Gin Baz Luhrmann

Photo courtesy of SEVENTY ONE Gin Amanda Lepore

Photo courtesy of SEVENTY ONE Gin Colman Domingo and Natasha Lyonne

Photo courtesy of SEVENTY ONE Gin Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls