Is There Something in the Air With Shakira and Tom Cruise?

The Shakira-ssance is here. This weekend, the Colombian singer was honored as Billboard’s inaugural Woman of the Year award at the Latin Women in Music Gala. The occasion was the star’s first public appearance since moving to Miami last month amidst a year-long separation with Spanish footballer and ex-husband Gerard Piqué. The next day, Shakira joined F1 fanatics, Miamians, and seemingly everyone in between, to enjoy the city’s bustling Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Unlike her black mini dress choice for the previous night’s gala, Shakira took a more casual approach for the race—donning a dark green cutout body suit, Loewe shades, and oversized sweatpants. While the bombshell stunned, it was her mingling with Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise, that had the internet abuzz. Cruise was reportedly scheduled to attend the Coronation of King Charles III but backed out last minute, opting for a dramatic video message that played at the Coronation Concert.

The pair were spotted talking in the event’s VIP section, with the 46-year-old singer’s son Milan occasionally interjecting. Are the music-film duo headed for a budding romance? Or just merely enjoying the Grand Prix and exhanging notes on being global supserstars? While Cruise has reportedly been mostly single (publicly anyway) since his 2012 divorce with actress Katie Holmes, it may be too soon to tell.

Last June, Shakira announced her separation from Piqué over alleged infidelity. Since the dramatic separation, the star has remained relatively tight lipped in speaking on the matter and fairly limited in her public appearances. At the start of the year, she released the song “BZRP Music Session #53,” which featured the searing lyric “women don’t cry anymore, women generate money” and broke 14 Guinness World Records.

Shakira offered more insight into her post-breakup outlook during an emotional speech at the Latin Women in Music Gala. “When I felt most lost, music put me in the road back to myself,” she expressed while accepting the honor, presented by fellow Colombian artist Maluma. “Only a woman can love until she’s ripped apart; can speak with the most brutal honesty; can sing with anger; dance in ecstasy and be brought to tears with emotion. Only a woman can do that.”