3 Dreamy Sicilian Vacations for the Design Obsessive

It’s hard not to fall in love with Sicily. Filled with otherworldly mountains, welcoming locals, and some of the best cannolis you’ll ever consume, the lush destination offers one sensorial delight after another. But those who appreciate the art of design are arguably best served by the historic Italian island’s charms. Because of its prime location in the Mediterranean Sea (east of Western Europe, west of Greece and the Middle East) the area has been occupied by multiple civilizations, all of whom have deeply influenced and evolved the region’s art and architecture over the course of centuries.

The result? A melting pot of visual inspiration unlike anything else in the world, ranging from ornately decorated Byzantine churches to dramatic Greco-Roman temples. It would take years to fully soak up all the awe-inducing sights the area has to offer, but the trio of key cities below—Palermo, Taormina, and Siracusa—are all excellent places to start.

Palermo

Located in the northern region of Sicily, Palermo was founded in the eighth century by the Phoenicians but was conquered and reimagined by countless other societies (including the Byzantine and Roman Empires). It’s a particularly apt destination for the art history buff, as it boasts the kind of expansive and opulent churches many people have only seen in historical movies. That said, just wandering around the ancient city is enough to get the creative juices flowing… the winding, cobblestone streets and laundry and flowers hanging from curving metal balconies will win over even the most jaded of travelers.

STAY

A look at the grounds at Villa Igiea. Courtesy of Villa Igiea, a Rocco Forte Hotel

There’s no shortage of beautiful sights at the opulent Villa Iglea. Originally a privately owned art nouveau palazzo overlooking the sea, it was transformed in the early twentieth century to become one of the era’s buzziest hotels visited by the likes of King Edward VII and the King of Siam. Now it’s still one of the most luxurious places you can stay in Sicily, complete with verdant gardens overlooking the ocean and decor that reflects Palermo’s rich culture.

Courtesy of Villa Igiea, a Rocco Forte Hotel

“Much of the interiors have been sourced from the surrounding areas of Palermo and there are many Sicilian touches, such as locally sourced Sicilian marbles and tiles,” says Rocco Forte’s director of design Olga Polizzi, who worked on revamping Villa Igiea when it was acquired by the hotel group in 2019. While she aimed to maintain much of the original building’s key features, like maiolica tiles and a mirrored ballroom complete with an Art Deco mural, the renovations also include modern elements from artisans around the island and local antiques. “We wanted to bring a feel of the past combined with current pieces, so we would go to marvelous auction houses in Palermo to source,” she says. “There is one specific place, Trionfante, where we found many of the statues and larger pieces of furniture in the hotel.”

EAT

Food stalls at Capo Market in Palermo. Getty

Spend a leisurely afternoon walking through Palermo’s meandering streets to the outdoor Capo food market. Here, you’ll find local delicacies like arancini (rice balls), sfincione (pizza-like bread), and melanzane fritte (fried eggplant) at their best. It doesn’t hurt that the long stretch of stalls are tucked within the most delightful old-world street, with flags and lights hanging between buildings. Looking for a more formal sit-down? Book a table at Buatta Cucina Popolana, an airy trattoria that serves updated Sicilian specialties—just the menu to match the restaurant’s modern take on old-school Italian decor (think dark wood trim and checkerboard tiles alongside industrial-style lighting and big windows).

DO

Inside Monreale Cathedral. Photo by Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images

If you only visit one historic church in Palermo, make it the vast Monreale Cathedral. Built in the early twelfth century (and recently renovated to refresh the lighting and mosaics), it’s a awe-inducing display of Norman architecture blended with Arab and Byzantine influences including over 6,000 square meters of intricate golden mosaics. Next, book a tour of Palazzo Valguarnera-Gangi, a Sicilian-baroque palace in the heart of Palermo that has been meticulously maintained to showcase its original baroque-style decor. Every room is an intricately decorated feast for the eyes, but no so more than the famous ballroom, which was used as the setting for the 1963 Luchino Visconti film Il Gattopardo (The Leopard). And if you’re looking for some one-of-a-kind fashion to bring home, stop by vintage collector Elio Ferraro’s beautifully curated collection of archival fashion pieces (dating back to the 1930s) either at his “4 Canti” showroom or boutique at the Villa Igiea resort.

Inside Palazzo Valguarnera-Gangi. Photo by Igor Petyx/KONTROLAB /LightRocket via Getty Images

Taormina

This scenic town, located on the craggy Eastern coastline of Sicily, burst into the mainstream consciousness in 2021 when it served as the backdrop for the wildly popular second season of White Lotus. Insiders, however, have known for years that this is one of the most enchanting spots you can stay on the island, complete with breathtaking seaside views and a city center filled with hidden alleys, mosaic tile-covered doors, and quaint shops selling local artisan wares.

STAY

The Terrazzo Suite at Atlantis Bay. Courtesy of Atlantis Bay

If you’d like to be close to town, but still somewhat secluded, stay at VRetreat’s dreamy Atlantis Bay location. Built on the side of a cliff overlooking the ocean, is the only resort available in Taormina’s secluded Bay of Mermaids. The rooms all boast vibrant, Mediterranean-influenced decor and stone terraces overlooking the clear blue water, while the sleek and airy common areas (including an open-air pool, two bars, and the luxe Nui Restaurant, which specializes in Italian delicacies) also offer seaside vistas.

EAT

Chef and owner of Michelin Star restaurant La Capinera, Pietro D’Agostino, prepares dishes in his kitchen on May 30, 2020 in Taormina, Italy. Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images

Both the food and soothing ambience is elegant at the Michelin-starred La Capinera, where you can enjoy perfectly prepared Sicilian classics while looking out onto the Ionian Sea. A more casual option? Bar Turrisi and its array of pizza, pasta, and salads served in a historic building with distinctively, ahem, phallic decor. Or, of course, you could skip straight to dessert and order an extra-large granita at the Bam Bar, an iconic spot that specializes in the icy treat. For a classic combination, try the almond and café flavors together and scoop it using pieces of brioche like a spoon.

DO

While you’ll find plenty of visual stimulation by merely taking in the town’s medieval architecture, you’ll want to make time to see the ruins of Taormina’s Ancient Greek amphitheater which was built in the early third century and offers stunning views of the neighboring Mount Etna volcano. The baroque-style Chiesa di San Giuseppe, a baroque church that dates back to late 17th century is another architectural gem filled with lovely frescos and intricate stucco work. Be sure to also make time for the lovely Villa Comunale public gardens and the lush topography they have to offer—complete with striking statues and stunning ocean views. And don’t forget to pick up a few local souvenirs: In particular, Tienda Sicilia boasts local crafts, like ceramics and textiles, while Antica Orologeria is ideal for vintage watches and beautiful objects of decoration.

Siracusa

Originally one of the most important port cities of the ancient world, Syracuse (or Siracusa in Italian) is steeped in history at every turn. You’ll want to stay—or at least spend a day exploring—the island of Ortigia, the oldest part of the city, and where the Greeks began building nearly 3000 years ago. Here, you’ll discover a plethora of awe-inspiring old-world buildings and stately open air squares surrounded by a panoramic look at the Ionian Sea.

STAY

Inside one of the rooms at Palazzo Artemide. Courtesy of Palazzo Artemide

Architecture lovers will marvel over subtle details everywhere at the Palazzo Artemide, where meticulous pains have been taken to maintain much of the building’s historical elements—such as its original columns, archways, and ocher marble floors. Much of the building’s limestone (a key material in Greek temples and baroque structures) has also been preserved. This writer’s favorite feature? Rooms that boast balconies overlooking the bustling stone streets of the city below. They make for a lovely place to sit with one’s thoughts (and a glass of Prosecco) at sunset.

EAT

Courtesy of Fratelli Burgio

One of the city’s most satisfying meals can be found at Fratelli Burgio, a beloved salumeria (butcher shop) that dates back to 1978. The ambience is bustling and a little retro; the food is delicious and unfussy (think cured meats, cheeses, and pickled everything). Pro tip: There’ll definitely be more to try than you can consume in one sitting, so it helps to come with a big group and order a few sharing platters versus committing to one or two dishes.

DO

As a key city of the ancient world, Siracusa is a wellspring of centuries-old wonders. Be sure to carve out moments for both the Greek Theater at the Neapolis Archaeological Park (the largest in Sicily) as well as the Cathedral of Syracuse, a converted Greek doric temple that still has many of the columns from its original construction. It’s located on the Piazza Duomo, one of the city’s oldest and most picturesque town squares. It’s also worth making the two-hour drive to the neighboring area of Agrigento to see The Valley of the Temples. One of the biggest archaeological sites on the planet, it boasts several beautifully preserved temples on a side of a hill—and the delicious Casa Baradoro, an adjacent restaurant serving traditional Sicilian food made with ingredients grown and produced on-site.