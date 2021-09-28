Snoop Dogg on Keeping His Mentals, Physicals and Spirituals in Check

Snoop Dogg is a rare example of an entertainer and public figure who truly defies categorization. Lately, he’s broadened his scope even further, with the help of his wife, Shante Broadus, with whom he launched his new e-commerce site, The Snoopermarket. For our “The Originals” series, he opens up about some of his new ventures, what he’s learned from years of juggling multiple projects, and the most meaningful jewelry he owns.

Your Olympics coverage on Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg, on Peacock this past summer, was a major hit, and so many of the clips have gone viral. If you were going to compete in an Olympic sport yourself, which one would you choose?

Probably basketball. Or the long jump or the high jump. In high school, I used to mess around with track a little bit. And considering that I’m tall, it’d be a nice little easy event to get into.

Would you say you’re more of a summer Olympics guy or a winter Olympics guy?

Oh, definitely summer. I can’t fuck with them winter Olympics. I can’t stand cold. I don’t like nothing cold.

Who is your style icon?

It’s not one person. I think I get it from an era. I get my aura from the ’70s, the things that I watched as a kid—how people dressed in the ’70s, the way that they carried themselves.

What’s the most prized possession in your closet?

Two NBA All-Star rings I got from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, one of the greatest basketball players who ever lived. One is from 1971, the year I was born, and the other is from 1985, the last year I played Little League football.

You’re involved in so many different projects, between your various businesses, your new clothing project, the Snoopermarket, and your esports league. You were also recently named an executive consultant at Def Jam. How do you decide if a new venture is worth your time?

It’s got to be fun, first. And if it’s fun, I’m doing it. But then the second step is it’s got to make funds. F-U-N-D-S. So, fun and funds. Put them two together, and we all the way live.

Your wife, Shante Broadus, is now your manager and business partner. What’s it like working with her?

Being able to have somebody that really understands who you are and watched you do your thing for so long is a blessing. The hard part about this industry is finding people that you trust. And once you do that, the hard part is holding on to them.

How do you manage juggling all of it? Do you get up super early?

Shit, I guess you would call me a unicorn. I don’t know how I do it; I just do it.

How are you feeling about turning 50 later this year?

I feel good, and I knew that I would. All my limbs work. All my mentals, my physicals, my spirituals—everything works. So, God is good. I’m still here, and I’m able to be progressive and productive at the same time. I have nothing to complain about. I’m going to make 50 look good as a motherfucker. You better know that.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I never use the word “retire,” but I think in 10 years I’ll be…I’ll use the V-word: I’ll be vacationing. I don’t like the R-word; I like the V-word.

How would you say you create balance in your life?

I try to have a little bit of real in my life, a little bit of fiction, a little bit of nonfiction, a little bit of animation, a little bit of love, and just dibble and dabble in everything. Get mad, get happy. Experience life, you know? Because it’s full of ups and downs. It’s a roller coaster, and you got to enjoy the ride.

I know you’ve coached youth football for many years now. I’m curious what kinds of lessons you’ve learned from coaching young people.

I learned to listen. We think we got it all, but these kids are smarter than us. I’ve learned to communicate, to hear them out, and to be a friend to them more than a coach.

Who was the first person who made you realize you could break the rules?

Me.