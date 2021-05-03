Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s first Las Vegas wedding was supposed to be a secret until Diplo couldn’t help but whip out his phone and share the shenanigans on his Instagram stories. “I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old,” Jonas said at the time. “He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters.” In contrast, it took Turner two entire years to finally give us an official look into the shindig, and it certainly looked a bit wilder than we imagined. Yes, there is a shirtless, sweaty Diplo in the background of one photo, but we also get a closer look at Turner’s Bevza wedding jumpsuit, Priyanka Chopra partying in a robe, and the newlyweds jumping into a pool, fully clothed.

The couple’s impromptu Vegas wedding took place after the Billboard Music Awards back in May 2019. Eventually, the couple had a more proper, family-friendly wedding in France in late June of that year. "We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one," Joe once told Harper's Bazaar. "It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version—friends, Elvis, and Ring Pops." Indeed, getting legally married in America before a destination wedding is far less complicated than navigating international law, and, apparently, a whole lot more fun.

“Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat,” wrote Turner on Instagram.

The pair, of course, dove into domesticity pretty quickly after their nuptials, as their first daughter was born in July 2020.