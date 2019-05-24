Earlier this month (yes, it was this month, hard to believe), Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel, officiated by an Elvis impersonator who proceeded to sell a Ring Pop wrapper from their ring exchange on eBay. Country duo Dan + Shay played; Khalid, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and Danielle and Kevin Jonas were all in attendance.

We know what went down during the wedding in such exquisite detail due to the efforts of one Thomas Wesley Pentz, Jr., alias Diplo, who live-streamed the event after the Billboard Music Awards and before going on to DJ one of the show’s afterparties. But, according to Turner, she and Jonas had not actually designated the producer as their official documentarian.

“We didn't choose him to be our wedding photographer,” Turner told Graham Norton on The Graham Norton Show this week. “He just kind of decided to live-stream it.” (Does this surprise anyone?)

Turner and Jonas will be having a much bigger wedding in Europe later this summer—one that may or may not be attended/DJed/live-streamed by Diplo, but one that will almost certainly involve Maisie Williams, who is reportedly on deck to be Turner’s maid of honor . Multiple weddings , it appears, are a Jonas family tradition. When Norton asked if Turner and Jonas’s second ceremony would be soon, Turner cagily replied, “Potentially.” (Anonymous sources in various tabloids previously indicated they would get married in the summer in France, and since summer is upon us, “potentially” “soon” seems a pretty reasonable assumption.)

“France, 15th of July, just outside Montpellier,” Norton guessed, jokingly. Turner, looking only a little alarmed, laughed and replied, “That was a pretty good guess.” So… mark your calendars for the middle of July. The second Jonas wedding is coming.