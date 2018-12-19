Time is a flat circle—at least, apparently, to newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas , who are not about to let you forget that they're newlyweds. Less than a month after inviting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and more celebrity guests to their nuptials —and a few days of celebration—in Delhi, the love birds and apparent party animals have returned to India, which Chopra has taken to calling Jonas’s "second home," to get married once again.

The latest reminder of the union that they're squeezing into 2018 will take place on Thursday in Mumbai, where Jonas touched down on Wednesday night, earning some airport style cred by draping a purse-like giant fanny pack over a long-sleeved tee by Eckhaus Latta . Unfortunately for him, a bit of jet lag on the big day seems guaranteed, seeing as he and Chopra are fresh from a quick jaunt to New York, where Jonas spent some quality time with his fellow Jonas Brothers and sat courtside at a New York Knicks game . His wife—gasp!—didn't join him on the latter occasion, though she did make a notable appearance with another beloved family member: her dog Diana, whom she coordinated outfits with while out for a stroll.

Having already crossed getting married in Jodhpur off their list—multiple times, by the way, following up their Mendi ceremony with an American and an Indian wedding at the lavish Umaid Bhawan Palace —this time, the couple has moved on to sharing their love and nonstop festivities in Mumbai. It may be hard to believe, but this time, the bar is even higher. In addition to their "mini-moon" in Oman, the weeks between their ceremonies saw Delhi play host to an even more over-the-top, days-long wedding than Chopra and Jonas's: they were among the guests, which included Hillary Clinton, who attended the union of Isha Ambani, aka the daughter of the wealthiest person in India , which kicked off with a private Beyoncé concert.

Whether or not they'll be able to live up to that remains to be seen, but if not, the wedding presents they've already amassed, the very first of which was worth a small fortune , will no doubt provide comfort. In any case, it seems guaranteed to at least delight Joe Jonas , who, just a week ago, gushed that he wished he could relive his brother and sister-in-law's wedding once again. (And who knows: given the couple's track record, he may even be able to do so once again.)

