On Saturday , eight months after Kit Harington , in his words, “blew my load early ” and somewhat botched his proposal to fiancée Rose Leslie, the long-awaited Game of Thrones wedding finally got underway. (Leslie apparently resisted nods to the series in the ceremony, but it's an inevitable consequence of translating an on-screen romance to real life.) Their invitations were stamped with the Royal Mail’s limited run of Game of Thrones stamps , because who doesn’t love a theme party. Harington arrived ahead of his bride-to-be; she got there shortly after, stepping out of the car on the arm of her dad. The series’ cast and many of the couple’s other closest friends also descended on Aberdeen, Scotland, for the ceremony—here, get a closer look at all the details of the real royal wedding.

Where it’s happening: Guests first descended on the Rayne Church for the church service before moving to Wardhill Castle, in Aberdeenshire—an estate that has been in the Leslie family for roughly 900 years—for the exchanging of vows.

Pinterest Rose Leslie with her father Sebastian Leslie arrive at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, for her wedding ceremony with Game Of Thrones co-star Kit Harington. Jane Barlow - PA Images/Getty Images

Who’s there: Marcus Mumford, on crutches, sans Carey Mulligan but with brother-slash-bandmate Jason Mumford and bandmate Ben Lovett—the group is reportedly performing at the event; Game of Thrones actors Sophie Turner, sans fiancé Joe Jonas (who she apparently Facetimed from the airport), Peter Dinklage (looking extremely unamused), Maisie Williams, and Emilia Clarke; actor Ben Aldridge; Rose Leslie’s dad Sebastian Arbuthnot-Leslie, who owns the castle where the wedding is taking place; and Malin Akerman and fiancé Jack Donnelly. Kit Harington reportedly coordinated with a producer of Game of Thrones to ensure the entire cast could be there and the wedding didn’t interfere with any planned shoots.

Pinterest Actresses Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams arrive at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, for the wedding ceremony of their Game Of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, June 2018. Jane Barlow - PA Images/Getty Images

Pinterest Actors Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke arrive at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, for the wedding ceremony of their Game Of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, June 2018. Jane Barlow - PA Images/Getty Images

Pinterest Actor Peter Dinklage arrives at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, for the wedding ceremony of his Game Of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, June 2018. Jane Barlow - PA Images/Getty Images

Pinterest Marcus Mumford arriving at Aberdeen Airport before the wedding of Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie on June 23, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland, June 2018. Mark R. Milan/Getty Images

What they’re wearing: Harington arrived in a three-piece suit comprising a black jacket, pinstriped trousers, and ivory vest, while Leslie wore a long-sleeved white lace dress with a dramatic skirt, topped with a wreath of flowers on her head. (Guests Williams and Turner opted for slightly less traditional wedding-guest ensembles.)

What it looks like: According to reports in the days leading up to the wedding, a large tent had been erected on the grounds of the castle. Arbuthnot-Leslie also told the Independent that they had opted for “local caterers, local lighting, local flowers ” to decorate the wedding site. A hooded monk apparently presided over the wedding.