Summer is officially here, and Bella Hadid has wasted zero time embracing the season. On Wednesday, the model hit the beach in Mexico in what she calls her "leisure suit," otherwise known as a subtle thong bikini and a massive straw hat that's isn't just shading her from the sun, but blocking it out all together.

After Hadid spent two days on a photo shoot, she posted a heartfelt Instagram caption about how much she loves spending time in Mexico "Thank you to the most perfect team of people for the absolute most perfect 2 days of 'work' 💙Mexico has always had my heart and been my favorite place since childhood...I was so lucky to be able to come back," she wrote, going on to express her gratitude to the people she worked with while in Mexico. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart, you made my soul singggg this week 💙💙💙💙"

Though it's clear that Bella is totally confident in whatever she wears , in a recent interview she revealed that she used to feel insecure about the way she looks. "People think I’m very confident, but I really had to learn how to be,” the model told InStyle . "Yes. I had a small waist and big hips and was kind of chubby. I love them now, but I was always self-conscious of my hips — whereas my sister, Gigi Hadid , had a six-pack and was very athletic. And I thought I had such a weird face. I remember very distinctly getting bullied because of my features."

Whatever those bullies are doing in their lives now, they probably were not topless on a Mexican beach in a giant hat this week.

