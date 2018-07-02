Johnny Depp's Ex Vanessa Paradis Marries Director Samuel Benchetrit

After a string of high profile relationships, actress and eternal Chanel muse Vanessa Paradis tied the knot for the first time over the weekend, according to the Daily Mail. The lucky groom is French director Samuel Benchetrit. In photos published by the outlet, Paradis and Benchetrit are showered in flower petals while exiting the town hall in Saint-Simeon, a small town about 50 miles east of Paris. While Benchetrit sported a navy blue suit for the ceremony, Paradis wore a drape-y white gown and a long veil, carried a bouquet of pink roses, and had pink and purple flowers pinned to either side of her long blonde curls.
Paradis's children with ex Johnny Depp, Jack and Lily-Rose Depp, were both in attendance. As seen in photos from Saturday's events, Lily-Rose opted for a simple pastel yellow gown and had pink and purple flowers in her hair to match her mother's, and Jack wore a classic black suit. Though Paradis and Depp never wed, they dated from 1998 to 2012, and continue to co-parent 19-year-old Lily-Rose and 16-year-old Jack (né John Christopher Depp III) together.
Paradis, a singer, actor, and model, first met Benchetrit, a director and writer, when she starred in his 2016 film Chien. This is Benchetrit's second marriage — he was married to French actress Marie Trintignant from 1998 until 2003 — and Paradis's first.
In a 2011 interview, before her breakup with Depp, Paradis claimed that she had no intentions of walking down the aisle, per the Daily Mail. "It's romantic and the party part is fun, but it's a bit like the idea of a soulmate: I can't picture it for me," she said. "I know so many married people who tear each other apart. Ceremonies don't matter to me, love is all I need."
