Johnny Depp's Ex Vanessa Paradis Marries Director Samuel Benchetrit

After a string of high profile relationships, actress and eternal Chanel muse Vanessa Paradis tied the knot for the first time over the weekend, according to the Daily Mail . The lucky groom is French director Samuel Benchetrit. In photos published by the outlet, Paradis and Benchetrit are showered in flower petals while exiting the town hall in Saint-Simeon, a small town about 50 miles east of Paris. While Benchetrit sported a navy blue suit for the ceremony, Paradis wore a drape-y white gown and a long veil, carried a bouquet of pink roses, and had pink and purple flowers pinned to either side of her long blonde curls.

Paradis's children with ex Johnny Depp , Jack and Lily-Rose Depp , were both in attendance. As seen in photos from Saturday's events, Lily-Rose opted for a simple pastel yellow gown and had pink and purple flowers in her hair to match her mother's, and Jack wore a classic black suit. Though Paradis and Depp never wed, they dated from 1998 to 2012, and continue to co-parent 19-year-old Lily-Rose and 16-year-old Jack (né John Christopher Depp III) together.

Paradis, a singer, actor, and model, first met Benchetrit, a director and writer, when she starred in his 2016 film Chien . This is Benchetrit's second marriage — he was married to French actress Marie Trintignant from 1998 until 2003 — and Paradis's first.

In a 2011 interview, before her breakup with Depp, Paradis claimed that she had no intentions of walking down the aisle, per the Daily Mail . "It's romantic and the party part is fun, but it's a bit like the idea of a soulmate: I can't picture it for me," she said. "I know so many married people who tear each other apart. Ceremonies don't matter to me, love is all I need."

