Even if the name Kim Jones , the designer who just took over Dior Homme , doesn't ring a bell, you're more than likely familiar with his work. His seven-year tenure as Louis Vuitton's men's artistic director was most recently the one behind those omnipresent, hysteria-inducing luxe Supreme goods like fanny packs and backpacks, and his last few shows showcased the prominent approval from names like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Drake . (The two supers reunited to walk the runway together for Jones' last show earlier this year, marking Moss' first official runway walk since 2013, whereas Drake composed an entire new single for the soundtrack of Jones' penultimate major show.)

The news about Jones, who left Vuitton in mid-January, only broke shortly after the announcement that Kris Van Assche was leaving Dior Homme after 11 years at the house. Though certainly one to keep a lower profile than many influential designers, Van Assche has long been renowned for his influence within the industry, quietly celebrating a decade of making some of the most covetable menswear around just last year with new additions to his signature Hedi Slimane-style sleek suits like prom-style rosettes and short shorts. He continued departing from tradition with some more subtle risks in his final collection this past January, tapping a woman from Christian Dior's atelier to weigh in on the tailoring and taking inspiration from raves and clubs in the '90s to more specific youthful moments like "the first tattoo you got when you were 15."

Though certainly having made changes in Dior Homme's direction in the last year, Van Assche posted explained in a row of three black-and-white Instagrams that he felt the "time has come for [him] to move on to new adventures." Meanwhile, though only a few years younger than Van Assche, Jones, whose fans also include Tyga, will no doubt continue giving the house something of a more contemporary, younger spin. His collaboration with Supreme, for example, came about two decades after Vuitton sued the streetwear giant for essentially copying their logo, a tongue-in-cheek rebuttal hinting that behind the scenes, Jones just might be as masterful at fashion shade as Alexander Wang .

