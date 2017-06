After 10 Years at Dior Homme, Kris Van Assche Is Still Trying New Things--And Succeeding

While Christian Dior 's women's wear team has undergone several major staff changes in the past decade in fairly rapid succession--first John Galliano, then Raf Simons, and finally Maria Grazia Chiuri -- Dior Homme has consistently been in the hands of Kris Van Assche, who has quietly been making some of the most covetable menswear in the business in that period. The designer's Spring 2018 collection was no exception. For the season, Van Assche proposed well-made suits with a fashion-forward twist, paired with a wide range of cool tees and wearable, preppy-inspired knitwear. It's a new take on Dior Homme's classic, slim-cut suiting that the brand has become known for. Get a closer look thanks to W's photographer on the scene, Nick DeLieto, here.