After more than six years together, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner confirmed on Tuesday that they'd gotten engaged . Mere hours later, after the congratulations had started pouring in for the happy couple, Karlie took to Instagram to thank everyone for the love and support and, most importantly, to share a peek at her unbelievably gorgeous engagement ring.

"My phone is blowing up with the sweetest 💍😍🙊 messages from loved ones. This poor make up artist is gonna kill me," Karlie captioned a video in her Instagram Story that started with her showing off her view of Beijing from the chair where she was getting her makeup done, before turning the camera on herself to blow a kiss and, yes, flash that sparkly new piece of jewelry. The ring appears to feature a massive diamond set in a diamond-covered band — or, in more technical terms, "a high-carat, cushion-cut diamond in a platinum solitaire setting, with a diamond pavé band," per People . However you describe it, it's stunning.

The next day, Karlie continued to share her engagement celebrations in her Instagram Story, posting a series of screenshots of her FaceTime sessions with friends and family. "One of the best parts of 💍💍💍💍..." she wrote before sharing photos of her excitedly chatting with and showing off her ring to her mom, sisters, grandma, manager, and childhood best friend, as well as pals like Princess Beatrice and Serena Williams .

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump (who shared her own big news yesterday just hours later ) welcomed Kloss into the family in an Instagram comment. Trump is married to Jared Kushner, Kloss's fiancé's brother.

Karlie and Josh confirmed their engagement earlier on Tuesday in a pair of Instagram posts. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍" Karlie captioned a selfie in which she kisses her fiancé on the cheek in front of a sunset. Josh, meanwhile, uploaded what appears to be a throwback shot of Karlie posing in the rain, captioned simply, "fiancée ❤️." Congratulations to the happy couple!

