Step-siblings don't always necessarily get along, but we're sure Lily-Rose Depp , 19, can find something to talk about with her new stepbrother Jules Benchetrit, 20. They're both young actors who have been shortlisted for France's equivalent of the Oscars. They've both been inspiring fashion designers since before they had their driver's license. They've both shared scenes with legendary actresses. They both have great cheekbones. And, now, after the surprise marriage of Depp's mother Vanessa Paradis and Benchetrit's director father Samuel this weekend, they're both part of the same family.

It's almost a little odd how much the two have common until you realize things like starring in fashion campaigns, doing spreads for international Vogues and dipping your toe in arthouse cinema acting probable just tends to happen to you when you're the genetically gifted child of a French celebrity. Whatever the case, lets meet Jules Benchetrit, who incidentally, is set to shoot his English-language film debut later this year.

He Made His Acting Debut at 11-years-old in a Short Film for Yves Saint Laurent

While Depp has been a Chanel campaign star since 2016, Benchetrit become a Saint Laurent boy at 11. In lieu of a menswear presentation, former YSL designer Stefano Pilati charged Samuel Benchetrit with directing a short film to show off the collection. Naturally, he cast his tween-age son in the lead role. Since then, he's also appeared in the pages of L'Uomo Vogue .

He's Continued to Act For His Father and Other Notable French Directors Ever Since

Most notably he shared scenes in his father's flick Asphalt with none other than Isabelle Huppert. He'll have his first lead role in Ludovic Bernard's Au Bout Des Doigts , which will co-star Kristen Scott Thomas.

This Mother Was a Famous French Actress Who Died Tragically

Though Jules is his father's first son, he was the youngest child of French actress Marie Trintignant (who was also the daughter of two famed French director/writers). Trintignant was one of France's most celebrated actresses and a five time Cesar Award nominee, but her life was cut short at the age of 41 (when Jules was just four) when her then boyfriend Bertrand Cantat, a French rockstar, drunkenly beat her so viciously that she later died of a brain injury. Jules was raised in part by his father's now ex-girlfriend Anna Mouglalis, incidentally another actress and former Chanel model (Mouglalis also has a daughter with Jules's father named Saul). Paradis has also paid tribute to Jules' late mother before.

His English Language Debut is on the Horizon

Don't expect a blockbuster, but French arthouse director Étienne Faure has cast him in his upcoming film River Bank as part of an ensemble is made up solely of five of France's most promising young actors (Alain-Fabien Delon, the son of French New Wave icon Alain Delon, is also amongst the cast). "The next project is called River Bank ...It will be an English movie too, which we will shoot in a big forest in North America," told The Upcoming . "A movie of five male characters who are isolated in a forest, nothing more. It is a very simple." According to IMDb the film is still in pre-production however.

