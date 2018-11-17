Move over, Hailey and Justin : The real wedding of the year just took place on the other side of the Atlantic. On Friday, Marta Ortega married Carlos Torretta in a stunning ceremony in Ortega’s hometown of A Coruña, Spain. Per Hola!, Spanish publications have already hailed it “wedding of the year .” It certainly had pretty much all the hallmarks: a socialite-studded guest list, an engagement between two fashion scions, a wedding gown custom-designed by Valentino. So, yeah, you could call it the wedding of the year.

Here’s everything we know.

Ortega, the daughter of Zara founder Amancio Ortega, married Torretta, a model agent and son of designer Roberto Torretta, on Friday; they went on to host a cocktail party that same day. Ortega wore a dress designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino Haute Couture, with a tie waist, a long, straight skirt, a pintucked bodice, and sheer, puffed sleeves. Though the photos—taken by Peter Lindberg—posted to the @maisonvalentino Instagram account appear in black and white, making the dress appear a soft white as is wedding custom, the look is apparently actually a pale pink, a subtle rejection of tradition in favor of something a little more interesting. Just as you might expect from a fashion scion. She paired it with a rustic bouquet and a floor-length veil.

“Through this design, I wanted to transmit a sense of unusual romanticism, filled with lightness, freshness and the intention to illustrate its strong personality,” Piccioli told Hola! “I wanted it to be light like the bride’s aura—not just a dress, but something that would signify the magic of the moment.”

Later on Friday, for the wedding pre-party at the Nautical Club in A Coruña, she changed into yet another Valentino look —a black, tuxedo-inspired design, yet another breach with wedding tradition for its somber tone and menswear-inspired silhouette.

Among the attendees of Friday’s nuptials were the Spanish model and actor Jon Kortajarena, the heiress Athina Onassis, actress Amaia Salamanca, and model Eugenia Silva, who wore Alberta Ferretti. Sofia Sanchez de Betak touched down in A Coruña Friday, per her Instagram stories. The couple is expected to continue the festivities Saturday, hosting an additional party that’s rumored to be attended by Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Bruce Springsteen, as well as Onassis, according to the Daily Mail . You didn’t think a real wedding of the year would settle for just one night, right?