The Most Over-the-Top Celebrity Weddings of Summer 2018 (So Far)

Outfitted in Dolce & Gabbana, the house for which she's also a stylist, the shoe designer and editor Tabitha Simmons married the financier Topper Mortimer at a church on Manhattan's Upper East Side in front of a crowd that included Sienna Miller.
Tabitha Simmons in her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress on her wedding day, posing with Lauren Santo Domingo on the Upper East Side.
Also in early June, the model and Danish It girl Emma Leth, who now goes by Emma Rosenzweig, made like Bella Hadid posing topless in a gigantic straw hat in Mexico by marrying the artist Tal Rosenzweig in a show-stealing cap of her own, designed by Jacquemus. (She may not have gone topless, but she did keep things semi-nude in a translucent lace slip.)
Over in St. Barts, Barron Hilton, aka Nicky Rothschild and Paris Hilton's younger brother, married fellow socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff in a ceremony that naturally ended with Paris DJ'ing.
Hugh Grant abruptly brought his reputation as an avowed singleton to an end when he married Anna Eberstein, with whom he has three children, just days after news broke that they were engaged. (They still managed to keep things relatively quiet, though, by marring at the Chelsea Register Office in London.)
At this point, if you don't know pretty much every detail from the royal wedding that took place this June, from Meghan Markle's Givenchy gown to Prince Harry's unmissable, rule-breaking red beard, you've probably been—quite enviably—living under a rock.
Things got off to a rocky start for former The Hills star (and one of the least paparazzi-plagued Kardashian-Jenners) Brody Jenner and blogger Kaitlynn Carter and their destination wedding in Indonesia. There were reports that only one of two of Jenner's parents would be attending, seeing as Caitlyn Jenner apparently had "previously scheduled work commitments"—which turned out to be letting loose at a charity event that also happens to be a bacchanal—and Jenner himself admitted that he never heard back from his half-sisters Kendall and Kylie regarding their RSVPs. By the time they'd holed up in a treehouse on the island of Niki Sumba for a week, though, all seemed to have been forgotten for the couple, who held a beachside ceremony on what they came to call "#jennerisland."
Aidy Bryant held her wedding to the comedy writer Conner O'Malley in—gasp!—Brooklyn, against the backdrop of the expose brick of the Wythe Hotel (and in the company of some of her costars from SNL).