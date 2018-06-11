The Most Over-the-Top Celebrity Weddings of Summer 2018 (So Far)

Things got off to a rocky start for former The Hills star (and one of the least paparazzi-plagued Kardashian-Jenners) Brody Jenner and blogger Kaitlynn Carter and their destination wedding in Indonesia. There were reports that only one of two of Jenner's parents would be attending, seeing as Caitlyn Jenner apparently had "previously scheduled work commitments"—which turned out to be letting loose at a charity event that also happens to be a bacchanal—and Jenner himself admitted that he never heard back from his half-sisters Kendall and Kylie regarding their RSVPs. By the time they'd holed up in a treehouse on the island of Niki Sumba for a week, though, all seemed to have been forgotten for the couple, who held a beachside ceremony on what they came to call "#jennerisland."