In 2018, anything can happen: An American actress can marry a prince , celebs can keep entire weddings under wraps until they spill the beans in a revealing Instagram post, and permanent bachelor Hugh Grant can finally walk down the aisle. Nearly four years after fellow avowed singleton George Clooney surprised us all by tying the knot with human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Grant, 57, has reportedly popped the question himself, to longtime girlfriend Anna Eberstein.

According to The Sun , Grant and Eberstein's wedding banns were posted on screens in the registrar's office of Chelsea Old Town Hall, in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea. Per Brides U.K. , wedding banns are legally required for all Church of England weddings and entail having your local minister and the minister of the church in which your wedding will take place publicly announce your plans to wed at least three times in the three months before your wedding; you must also formalize your intentions to marry by filing documents at your local town hall, which will remain on display in the office for 28 days.

Grant and Eberstein were first linked in 2012, and they have three children together. Their first child, son John Mungo , arrived in late 2012, though his birth wasn't revealed until his birth certificate was refiled, more than a year later. The notoriously private pair then welcomed a daughter in December 2015 , though they still have yet to share her name. And earlier this spring, Grant's ex Elizabeth Hurley was the one to reveal that the actor and his Swedish fiancée had welcomed their third child together: "He had another last week. He has five," Hurley said on a March 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live . Grant is also father to 6-year-old daughter Tabitha Xaio Xi and 5-year-old son Felix Chang with ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong.

As recently as 2016, Grant was still swearing off marriage, which he called "unromantic" in a radio interview with Howard Stern at the time. "If you ask me the question, 'Do I think human beings are meant to be in 40-year-long, monogamous, faithful relationships,' no," he said. "Whoever said they were? Only the Bible or something. No one's ever said that's a good idea."

