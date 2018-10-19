Karlie Kloss kept her relationship with Joshua Kushner low key for the most of the six years they've been together, so it's no surprise that their wedding came as a something of a surprise as well, at least to the public. Kloss took to Instagram and Twitter this evening and posted a photo taken from their wedding ceremony with the simple caption of "10.18.2018 ❤️."

Kloss, 26 and a top model and former Victoria's Secret Angel, and Kushner, 33, a businessman, investor, and son or real estate mogul Charles Kushner, first began dating in 2012, and became engaged in July . Kloss soon showed off her mega-sparkler on an engagement ring on social media . It was around that time Kloss began to open up more publicly about her relationship (while also adding that she and Kushner to do not share the politics of Kushner's brother Jared, an advisor and son-in-law to President Trump). Though, there was no indication that the pair planned on such a short engagement, so the revelation that they've married came as something of a surprise.

According to People , Kloss's classic and elegant gown was a custom design by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior . The magazine also reports that the Jewish ceremony took place somewhere in Upstate New York and just 80 people attended. No word on who attended, though Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were spotted back in New York this morning. However, Kloss's longtime friend Taylor Swift is set to kickoff the Australian leg of her Reputation tour tomorrow in Perth. Though, the couple plan to have another celebration in the spring for more family and friends.

"It's not like I've ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life. Carolina Herrera always says, 'A woman who's an open book is boring,'" told Entertainment Tonight in April . "There's no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I'm not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I've got nothing to hide, though!"

"I don’t think there’s been a change—it’s more just sharing more parts of my life, and he’s a big part of it," she recently told W about her decision to be a bit more public since then.

Marriage is not the only major change coming up in Kloss's life. She also recently accepted a new job as the new host of Bravo's long-running fashion competition show Project Runway .

