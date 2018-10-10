Project Runway has found its new hosts. No, Gigi Hadid isn't one of them, despite Heidi Klum thinking she'd make an excellent replacement. Instead, the newcomers who will be filling Klum and Tim Gunn's footsteps are Karlie Kloss and Project Runway alumnus and fourth season winner Christian Siriano.

They'll be joined by new judges as well. Filling in for Zac Posen will be Lady Gaga's stylist turned in-demand designer Brandon Maxwell — which means don't be surprised if the A Star Is Born lead ends up stopping by as a guest judge. Maxwell will be judging alongside Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia, who is returning, as well as newcomer Elaine Welteroth, the former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue .

Kloss, who's hosting résumé includes Movie Night With Karlie Kloss on Freeform and the Netflix series Bill Nye Saves the World , announced the news in a statement. “As someone who grew up watching Project Runway , I could not be more excited to host and produce a series that provides a platform to aspiring American designers as they pursue their creative and entrepreneurial dreams,” she said, as Variety notes . “I am equally as thrilled to work alongside an incredibly talented group of fashion innovators — Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth, Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano — to inspire, support and help guide these designers as they realize their visions and build everlasting brands and businesses.”

Meanwhile, Siriano couldn't be more excited to be stepping into Gunn's role and offering his wisdom to designers from the other side of the fence. “ Project Runway has offered such wonderful opportunities for so many and I’m excited to take on this role as a mentor,” said Siriano. “I hope to guide and inspire the new talent on the rise.”

Like Gunn, Klum was simply ready to start a new chapter of her life after hosting the show for a decade and a half. “I’ll miss the amazing team that we had," she said . "You know, especially at Lifetime, I love them. None of these people will be doing it going forward because it’s someone new now. I wasn’t sure how it was going to be there, so I think that was a good opportunity now with the switch to actually say like, ‘You know what, this baby is old enough. 16 years old. I’m ready to work on a new one.’”