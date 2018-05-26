Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Getting Married in Less Than a Month

Ladies and gentlemen, the other royal wedding has a date: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are getting married on June 23 , per a report by the BBC on Friday. Just when we were mourning the end of the flood of Meghan and Harry news, the former Game of Thrones co-stars have swooped in to provide a fitting continuation of summer wedding season. (Polite of them, too, to allow the royal couple to claim the spotlight before hosting their own nuptials.) The current intel indicates Harington and Leslie will be married in Aberdeenshire, in the northeast Scottish highlands; Leslie’s father is a Scottish politician and owns a castle up there. (It’s not Windsor Castle, but it’s not bad.)

The pair met on the set of Game of Thrones in 2012 and have been dating for six years; their engagement was first announced last September, in the most traditional British fashion: With an ad taken out in The Times’s classified “Forthcoming Weddings” section. Shortly after the announcement was picked up, Harington added a bit more detail on the engagement in an interview on the Jonathan Ross Show, now-famously explaining he “blew [his] load early.” That is, he proposed a day ahead of plan because, though he hadn’t strung up fairy lights as he had intended, there was a log fire and red wine and the ambience was apparently just too good.

With less than a month till the date, we shall await with bated breath to hear more about the catering, the flower arrangements, the music, the dress, and the guest list—all the trappings of a true royal wedding. Among our aspirational attendees are Nicole Kidman, who is probably a lot of fun at parties and also pressured Harington to propose to his then-girlfriend last year, and, of course, the whole cast of Game of Thrones, including the dire wolves. Leslie, who has appeared front-row at Altuzarra, Christopher Kane, Erdem, and Emilia Wickstead—who was, at one point, rumored to be the designer of Meghan Markle’s dress (she ended up in custom Givenchy)—certainly has the fashion credentials of actual royalty.

