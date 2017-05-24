Even a man of the Night's Watch and a Wildling have to find a broker when it comes to hunting down New York City real estate. Kit Harington, who has played Jon Snow (alive, dead, and then alive again) on HBO's Game of Thrones, revealed in a new interview that he and girlfriend Rose Leslie, once also his onscreen love interest, are—finally—moving in together.

The couple first captured our hearts while playing Jon and Ygritte on the hit series, and though (spoiler alert) Leslie's character tragically perished in Jon's arms not long after the characters got together, their real-life relationship has managed to last for the long haul. (She's now starring in CBS's The Good Fight.) The actors made their red-carpet debut as a pair in April 2016, but neither has revealed much about their relationship, including when their romance first began, and they continue to cut relatively low-key figures on the red carpet. They have remained so private when it comes to their relationship, Harington told Esquire, "'cause it's as much her relationship as it is mine and I can't speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that's what I'll say about that." (Call it the anti-Taylor Swift effect.)

But even so, Harington let slip that he and Leslie have reached the significant relationship milestone of getting place together. The actor mentioned in the interview that he and his roommate/writing partner Dan West are undergoing a "conscious uncoupling." "He's going off with his girlfriend and I'm living with my girlfriend," Harington said.

Though Harington didn't go much more into detail about his and Leslie's new digs, his ever-ringing phone did let slip a few details to Esquire's Logan Hill. Hill writes that his subject's phone kept going off during the interview because, Harington explained, he and Leslie are coordinating with real estate agents in Manhattan. The two aren't set on making New York City their new home away from Westeros, but they apparently looked at some apartments following the interview. (She's residing in Williamsburg while working on The Good Fight, he whatever far-flung destination the Thrones directors see fit.)

"I'm the most fickle person," Harington revealed when it comes to the house hunt. "Now I'm looking for a house in the English countryside; next week it will be Florida. Never take my word on what the fck I'm doing!" The countryside might prove particularly enticing for the couple; the Scottish-born Leslie was raised in a castle in Aberdeen, her father local the chieftain of Clan Leslie. She might have played the Wildling on Game of Thrones,* but she's the IRL noble in this scenario and we'd like to imagine nothing short of a manor will do.

So as for where the couple will actually be settling? Well, as Leslie's character might once have said, we know nothing, Jon Snow.

