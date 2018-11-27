Having moved at warp speed throughout the entirety of their relationship, we've already arrived at the point of ogling Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 's over-the-top wedding venue: the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace, which sits atop the highest point in Jodhpur, India.

The pair are expected to get married any day now; indeed, there appears to be a real date on the calendar—and, if the reports are true, it's only a couple of days away, on November 29. Though, there will be plenty more celebrating to come after that 24-hour window—four to five days' worth, in both Delhi and Mumbai, to be precise.

Of course, the partying will be accompanied by a ceremony—or, by the sound of it, several ceremonies . The pre-wedding affairs, like the mehendi and sangeet, had apparently been set to take place at the Mehrangarh Fort, a national monument built back in the 1400s that overlooks the city of Jodhpur. Since the city's police will be occupied with the state's assembly elections, though, they're apparently erring on the side of caution and moving things to the fort at the Taj Umaid Bhawan.

Pinterest An exterior view of the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, where Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly holding their wedding ceremonies. Courtesy of Taj Hotels

Pinterest Inside the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, where Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly holding their wedding ceremonies. Courtesy of Taj Hotels

Pinterest An exterior view of the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, where Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly holding their wedding ceremonies. Courtesy of Taj Hotels

The palace is by no means a downgrade. It does at a price, though. If they do end up sticking around for five days, the 40-room minimum will likely see their bill rack up the equivalent of more than $550,000 . That's not too bad, though, given that the palace is home to the former Jodhpur royal family and no less than 347 rooms, which the couple and their double date of choice , Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, will soon move into. (The pair just arrived to Delhi, where Chopra has been working on her upcoming Hindi-language film The Sky Is Pink —not to mention spending Thanksgiving with Jonas and her family.)

As for what they'll find upon their arrival, there's a museum, banquet hall, library, ballroom, spa, swimming pool, four tennis courts, two marble squash courts, and dozens of Art Deco-style suites, just to name a few.

Pinterest Inside the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, where Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly holding their wedding ceremonies. Ray Main, courtesy of Taj Hotels

Pinterest An exterior view of the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, where Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly holding their wedding ceremonies. Ray Main, courtesy of Taj Hotels

Pinterest The view from the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, where Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly holding their wedding ceremonies. Ray Main, courtesy of Taj Hotels

All in all, there's enough for the luxury five-star Taj heritage hotel to hold the title of the world's sixth largest private residence. The Art Deco bathrooms alone are arguably worth the trip:

Pinterest Inside the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, where Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly holding their wedding ceremonies. © Jaideep Oberoi. Courtesy of Taj Hotels

Pinterest Inside the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, where Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly holding their wedding ceremonies. © Jaideep Oberoi. Courtesy of Taj Hotels

In case anyone starts to feel a bit stir crazy, there are also 26 acres of land to explore, which include some "dancing peacocks " and 15 acres of gardens. In other words, there's plenty of room for a Jonas Brothers reunion.

