Priyanka Chopra's First Wedding Gift Is Worth A Small Fortune

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spared no expense in making their wedding weekend in India one to remember. From the Mehendi party to the musical performances, custom Ralph Lauren outfits for the Christian ceremony and housing all of their guests for the Hindu ceremony, they truly made it the wedding of the year. It's no surprise, then, that their guests will be giving them gifts that are a little more special than, say, a toaster. In fact, Chopra's first wedding gift is reportedly way, way nicer than a toaster. No, not a Vita-mix. Even nicer: diamond earrings.

According to the Bombay Times , Nick Jonas' mother Denise, or "Mama Jonas," gave her new daughter-in-law "handcrafted earrings...from French luxury [jewelers] Van Cleef & Arpels." The gold and diamond earrings are called "The Snowflake," weigh 6.7 carats, hold 170 stones, and cost just under eighty thousand dollars.

Per the Van Cleef and Arpels website , "These Snowflake earrings are set in yellow gold with diamonds of exceptional quality, giving each petal a unique purity and brightness. The bottle for the legendary fragrance 'First' was inspired by these exquisite Snowflake earrings." And, in case you were wondering, the platinum version is almost twice as expensive.

Pinterest Van Cleef and Arpels

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Are Married: Everything We Know About Their Lavish Wedding