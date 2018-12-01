Well, at least one couple from the year of quick engagements made it to the altar. Singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra are officially married after days of celebration and ceremony in India .

According to Page Six , this wedding was a "multiple-day extravaganza," but the official ceremony took place Saturday, December 1. They had a Christian ceremony, officiated by Jonas' father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel, where guests also stayed. The couple exchanged Chopard rings. They will also have a Hindu ceremony tomorrow, according to the Times of India . Page Six previously reported that, "This wedding is going to be grand . . . over-the-top. There’s going to be two weddings. There’s going to be one that’s a traditional American Christian wedding — where she’s wearing a white dress — and then another traditional Indian wedding, so they’re having two separate weddings on two separate days,

Just how lavish an extravaganza? Well, Page Six writes that upon arrival, every guest received "a welcome bundle complete with multiple monogrammed itineraries, information guides for their many nuptial events and a packet labeled 'Western Weddings for Dummies'" plus "a lavish gift basket filled with Indian treats, shoes, an 'Oh S—t' box for hangovers and fashion emergencies and even a commemorative silver coin featuring Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi."

Bride, groom, and the entire wedding party wore custom Ralph Lauren , the same designer that dressed Jonas and Chopra for the Met Gala back in 2017.

Guest-wise , we know that Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, were both in attendance, but Chopra's pals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn't make it .

Loading View on Instagram

Chopra recently told Vogue , “People will need vacations after this wedding.” Well, let the honeymoon-within-a-honeymoon begin! Congratulations to the bride and groom!

Related: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Relationship Timeline Goes Back a Lot Further Than We Thought