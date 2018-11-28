Over the course of the next few days, only six months after they first sparked dating rumors and just four months after getting engaged , Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will pledge their love to one another in a variety of wedding ceremonies until they're finally, officially husband and wife . And the festivities have already begun: On Wednesday, Chopra and Jonas were seen arriving at the Mumbai home of her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, for the traditional pre-wedding Puja prayer ceremony, according to the Hindustan Times .

For the ceremony, Chopra wore a light blue kurta and matching pants, all embellished with intricately embroidered pink and white flowers and sparkly hemlines. She completed the outfit with a sheer dopatta shawl around her shoulders and a pair of strappy gold heels. Jonas, meanwhile, wore ivory pants underneath his own pale pink kurta, which featured a panel of white lace on its front, and sported tasseled slip-on loafers.

Also in attendance were Jonas's brother and future sister-in-law, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner , who also dressed in traditional outfits. Turner wore an elaborate red and gold kurta over metallic gold wide-legged pants, while her fiancé opted for a periwinkle blue tunic top over cropped white pants.

Nick Jonas arrived in India about a week before his wedding kicked off. Last Thursday, shortly after Chopra posted a photo of her and Jonas in Delhi with the caption, "Welcome home baby," they both shared pictures of the Thanksgiving feast they'd enjoyed with Chopra's family and friends. The wedding guests have since begun making their way to India as well, with Turner and Joe Jonas popping up in another of Chopra's posts, taken in Mumbai, on Tuesday.

Still to come throughout the rest of this week, according to The Times of India , are the Mehendi henna ceremony on Thursday, followed by the Sangeet pre-wedding celebration. On Friday, Chopra and Jonas will host a cocktail party for their guests, and the next day, they'll undergo the Haldi ritual. On Sunday, the pair are set to officially tie the knot in a traditional Indian ceremony at the Taj Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur. Finally, to cap it all off, Chopra and Jonas will reaffirm their love yet again, this time in a Christian ceremony on Monday, December 3. These back-to-back(-to-back) ceremonies will, with any luck, be followed by a nice, relaxing honeymoon far away from any and all responsibilities.

