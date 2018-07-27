Wedding bells are ringing for the Jonas family—first came Kevin, then came Joe , and now it's Nick' s turn to follow suit, as he and Priyanka Chopra are now engaged.

Cuffing season has started so early this year that it has become nearly impossible to even discern when cuffing season really is, now that celebrities like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra , Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sealed the deal with an engagement within months (or in some cases, just weeks) of dating.

For Jonas and Chopra, they met each other's families just a month after rumors of their relationship began. Then the couple took their relationship to the "Instagram official" level on June 23, which was hardly a month ago, and publicly flirted in the comments section on their accounts before that. Now, the pair is reportedly engaged to be married after just two months of dating. According to People , Jonas popped the question while in London to celebrate Chopra's 36th birthday, after closing down an entire Tiffany & Co. store in New York City.

The engagement hullabaloo all started with a cryptic tweet from Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of Bharat , a film in which Chopra was slated to star. "She told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her," Zafar tweeted on Thursday night, alluding to Jonas as the reason for Chopra's departure from the film.

Jonas was previously linked to model Olivia Culpo and Kate Hudson. Despite his 10-year age difference from Chopra (he'll turn 26 in September; she just turned 36 in mid-July) and despite the fact that the pair ranks pretty high on the list of 2018's unexpected couples , Jonas's friends and family "are all really excited for him" and "he’s definitely very serious about her,” according to People . The rest of us will be waiting with bated breath to see what the couple wears to the imminent wedding between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, since those nuptials will likely come first, but who knows at this point.

