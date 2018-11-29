Even in a year with so many "Weddings of the Year," Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 's nuptials at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India may be one of the biggest yet. Jonas, the former Disney Channel heartthrob turned adult pop star and actor, and Chopra, one of the most famous women in her home country, have already kicked off the pre-wedding festivities, but guests are still trickling in from across the globe with a large contingent of the American delegation arriving in Asia today.

While Chopra's friend Meghan Markle and her own new husband Prince Harry will reportedly not be in attendance, there's still a red carpet's worth of famous faces making the jaunt. Here, all the reported guests ranked from least to most surprising. We'll update, of course, as more arrive.

1. Chopra's Own Family

With the wedding on her home turf, of course the bride's family will be in attendance. In case you weren't aware, the Chopras are sort of like the Baldwins, the Coppolas, the Arquettes of India, in that multiple family members are involved in the Bollywood film industry—but perhaps even more prominent and powerful than that. Priyanka herself is only an extended cousin of the main Chopra family, but her cousins Parineeti Chopra, Meera Chopra, and Mannara Chopra are all fellow actresses and will likely be in attendance. As will Chopra's mother Madhu and brother Siddharth.

2. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Anyone who follows either Joe's or Nick's Instagram knows the brothers are still extremely close, and their respective fiancées have grown tight as well (they've already dubbed them selves the "J Sisters").

3. Kevin and Danielle Jonas and the Rest of the Jonas Family

As the only Jonas who is already married with children but without a solo career of his own, Kevin has settled into a quieter lifestyle. Wife Danielle let her Instagram followers know she had to miss Chopra's bridal party in Amsterdam because the family was moving into a new home, but of course they made the trip to the wedding. Naturally, fourth brother Frankie and their parents are in attendance as well.

4. Actor Jonathan Tucker

Jonas's costar from his TV show Kingdom is serving as one of his groomsmen.

5. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

While he hasn't been spotted by paparazzi, E! News reports that Johnson will be there. That's not such a big surprise, really. He costarred with Chopra in Baywatch and with Jonas in the Jumanji sequel.

6. 30 Rock 's Jack McBrayer

Comedy stalwart McBrayer, however, was spotted by paparazzi arriving in India with a roller suitcase and a Netflix-branded backpack, though it's not quite obvious how he's become acquainted with the couple. According to IMDb's database, he's never worked directly with either Chopra or Jonas (though he did make a cameo on a 2009 Saturday Night Live episode when the Jonas Brothers serves as musical guests—his 30 Rock costar Alec Baldwin was hosting).

Though, as it turns out, he's been close to the couple throughout their entire (albeit brief) relationship. It was only back in May when we saw pictures of Chopra and Jonas hanging out on a sports yacht with friends. Among those friends were McBrayer, who was seated next to Chopra in the two photos that made their way around social media.