Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

To help you hit the ground running when you arrive in Kigali, we connected with four locals who know the city inside and out: Michael Tesfay, co-founder of Bizcotap, a networking and payment company, and eFiche, a health-tech company that connects medical data between providers and patients in rural African communities; Maryse Mbonyumutwa, founder of garment manufacturer Pink Mango, and fashion brand Asantii; Beyin Abraha, a Canadian expat and tech entrepreneur, and Bruno Dushime, the interior designer behind some of Kigali’s most iconic spaces, and founder of concept store Ysaro. From hidden gems to cultural hotspots, these picks offer the perfect roadmap to experiencing Kigali like a true insider.

What

What to Bring

“Pack light, breathable clothing, comfortable walking shoes—Kigali is hilly—plus sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat,” says Tesfay.

Abraha suggests a light jacket or sweater for cooler evenings and a compact umbrella during the rainy season. “Kigali is a casual-chic city; you won’t see people flamboyantly dressed,” adds Mbonyumutwa. Think polished but practical.

A portable fan is handy on hot afternoons, and if your hotel has a pool, pack a swimsuit. A small speaker or good pair of headphones also come in handy for relaxing poolside or unwinding after a day out.

What to Leave Behind

“Heavy winter clothes—you won’t need them,” says Tesfay. “Camouflage clothing—it’s illegal in Rwanda (only for the military), and plastic bags are banned.” Stick to reusable totes.

What to Keep in Mind

“Kinyarwanda is the main language, but English and French are widely spoken. That said, learning a few local words goes a long way,” says Tesfay. Always greet people when entering a room, shop, or taxi, and be polite—manners matter here. Cleanliness isn’t just a point of pride in Kigali, it’s policy. The city is famously spotless, and it’s intentional. “Littering is a big no, and plastic bags are banned nationwide, so leave them at home,” says Mbonyumutwa. “Every last Saturday of the month is Umuganda, a national community service day—businesses close and traffic stops from 8 AM to 11 AM.” Don’t expect to catch a taxi during that window. To get around, motorcycle taxis (motos) are the fastest option, and there’s also the ride-share app Move. While MTN MoMo, a payment app, is widely used, “cash is still preferred in many places, so carry some Rwandan Francs,” advises Abraha.

Where

Where to Stay

If you’re after more than just a place to sleep, The Pinnacle offers a full lifestyle experience infused with Pan-African elegance and understated luxury. Perched on the tranquil hills of Rebero, this former private residence has been reimagined as a refined boutique hotel—setting a new benchmark for upscale stays in Rwanda’s capital. Whether you’re pausing before a safari or unwinding on a city retreat, it’s a serene, stylish escape.

The Pinnacle Courtesy of The Pinnacle

From the moment you arrive, the experience feels personal: no crowds, no chaos—just a warm welcome and the sense that you’ve stepped into a refined, well-kept secret. The nine rooms, inspired by the solar system and the owners’ travels, are spacious, each feeling like a private sanctuary. You can expect private balconies with sweeping views of Kigali’s iconic hills, plus the hotel features a saltwater pool, spa, and a full sports complex with padel, basketball, and tennis courts. There are unique extras, too—like one of Kigali’s only four-lane bowling alleys and a Dolby Atmos cinema room.

The Pinnacle Courtesy of The Pinnacle

As for dining, there’s sizzling teppanyaki, bold Afro-Asian fusion, Mediterranean small plates, clay-oven pizzas, and more. When the day winds down, the rooftop terrace is the place to be—perfect for sipping cocktails under the starry views.

The Pinnacle Courtesy of The Pinnacle

Where to Start the Day

Kivu Noir is a sleek downtown café known for some of the world’s purest coffee, sourced from the rich soils of the Lake Kivu region. “It’s the place to be, and the place to be seen,” says Mbonyumutwa, who swears by the oatmeal cookies. Abraha’s go-to is the matcha latte, a rare city find. A light menu of pastries and fresh bites makes it a favorite breakfast stop.

Kivu Noir Cafe @kivunoircafe

“Question Coffee offers some of the best coffee in Kigali—it’s more than just a café,” says Mbonyumutwa. “It’s a social enterprise that champions female Rwandan coffee farmers.” Located in the leafy neighborhood of Kiyovu, the café features airy interiors, outdoor seating, and locally sourced brews. A portion of each purchase goes to the farmers’ cooperative, and the rest funds training programs. “By drinking this coffee, we are investing in female farmers and their economic independence,” Mbonyumutwa adds.

Question Cafe @questioncaferw

Where to Eat

Kozo is one of those places that instantly makes an impression. The ambiance is serene, with water features and cozy outdoor nooks. The restaurant blends African and Asian-inspired flavors. “I love their inventive sushi rolls and desserts that are almost too pretty to eat,” says Abraha. “The cocktails are out of this world,” adds Dushime.

Repub Lounge is a go-to for traditional Rwandan and East African dishes. “It’s been around a long time and hasn’t changed much, but the charm and good food keep people coming back,” says Mbonyumutwa. Live music several nights a week adds to the vibe.

Boho is a rooftop gem that fuses Afro-fusion cuisine with bohemian style. Expect sweeping city views and bold, creative dishes, like avocado and chicken tartare.

Nyurah blends culinary excellence with purpose. Students from Vatel Rwanda (a school for hospitality and tourism) refine their skills here. “The program has launched many Rwandan chefs into top restaurants abroad,” says Dushime. The seasonal menu is an Afro-gastronomic experience that celebrates the richness of African cuisine.

Nyurah Courtesy of Nyurah Kigali

Where to Shop

Imbuga City Walk, a car-free zone in central Kigali, is ideal for unique Rwandan keepsakes and handmade souvenirs.

Imbuga City Walk @imbuga_city_walk

“Asantii is a contemporary womenswear brand that celebrates African heritage and artisanship,” says Mbonyumutwa. “The collections are designed by a talented team from across Africa and sustainably made in Rwanda.” The brand’s aesthetic reflects the richness of the continent’s creative landscape—think earthy tones, bold and graphic prints, plus oversize silhouettes. Asantii also empowers its mostly female workforce with above-average wages, healthcare, and onsite childcare at their factory.

@asantii_official

Ysaro is a concept store where home décor, art, and lifestyle goods tell stories of African craftsmanship. “Every item is sourced from artisans across the continent,” says Dushime, who travels across Africa looking for unique items to sell in the store.

Where to Buy Art

Niyo Arts Center is a vibrant hub with murals, sculptures, and paintings for sale. “There’s a coffee shop and a gallery showcasing 17 resident artists,” says Abraha. What makes the center truly special is its mission: 40 percent of profits go to the Niyo Foundation, which supports women and children living in poverty.

Niyo Arts Center Courtesy of Niyo Arts Centre

“Choose Kigali is a one-of-a-kind creative space that blends high concept art with fine dining,” says Tesfay. “Rotating exhibitions, curated tasting menus, and a terrace with panoramic views make it unforgettable.” It’s a stylish gateway to Rwanda’s art scene.

Creativity is a tool for empowerment at Talking Through Art. “It’s more than a gallery—it’s a space where creativity and social impact meet,” says Dushime. “The handwoven baskets are crafted by disabled women.” The brand’s mission centers on providing training, work, and community. Visitors are also invited to learn to weave their own baskets.

Where to Learn About Culture

The Kigali Genocide Memorial is a deeply moving site and the final resting place for over 250,000 victims of the 1994 genocide. “It tells Rwanda’s story in a powerful, concise way,” says Mbonyumutwa. “Visit at the beginning or end of your trip—it’s emotional.”

Nyamirambo is a vibrant, culturally rich neighborhood. “It’s a deep dive into authentic local life,” says Dushime. You can sample street snacks, traditional dishes, and sip on Igikoma—a traditional millet porridge, and a beloved Rwandan breakfast staple.

Every Friday, Hôtel des Mille Collines hosts the Gakondo Cultural Evening—a celebration of Rwandan heritage with traditional dance, drumming, and storytelling. “Whenever I have visitors, I take them here. It’s an unforgettable immersive experience,” says Tesfay.

Where to Get Fresh Air

“Fazenda Sengha is a short drive from central Kigali, on top of Mount Kigali. “The views alone are worth it,” says Dushime. “It’s a great way to have a little adventure without going too far. There are activities like horseback riding, zip-lining, and ATV riding.”

Getty Images

For a dose of nature right in the city, head to Nyandungu Eco Park, Rwanda’s first restored urban wetland. “It spans nearly 300 acres and is great for hiking, zip-lining, cycling, birdwatching, or just relaxing with friends,” says Abraha.

Where to Have a Drink

Atelier du Vin is a cozy, dimly lit wine bar perfect for date night or a chill evening. “It’s the place to go on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday,” says Tesfay. “If there’s an event happening in town, you can almost guarantee the after party will be here.”

Atelier du Vin @atelierduvin_rw

“Pili Pili is laid-back but lively—perfect for a Sunday night,” says Mbonyumutwa. “It has one of Kigali’s best sunset views,” adds Tesfay. With a beach-bar vibe and standout mojitos, it’s a local favorite.

Pili Pili @pilipilirwanda

When

Our insiders agree that Kigali is worth visiting any time of year—but if you’re after the best weather, plan your trip during the dry season from June to August. These months offer warm, sunny days and barely any rain, making it perfect for exploring the outdoors, or enjoying rooftop dining and cultural events.

Why

“Kigali has a unique identity—a clean, green city with a calm pace, and it’s incredibly safe, making it a great destination for solo female travelers,” says Mbonyumutwa. It’s a city that unveils itself in layers—one moment you’re enjoying a quiet coffee with endless views of rolling hills, the next you’re immersed in conversation at a cutting-edge gallery, or browsing a market where every stall holds a story. Kigali doesn’t try to impress—it just does, quietly, confidently, and in a way that lingers long after you’ve left.

The skyline over Kigali’s city center Getty Images