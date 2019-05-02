A year and a half after getting engaged , Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married on Wednesday night in what managed to be a surprise ceremony, even though they spent most of the evening in the public eye, at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Indeed, by the time they made it to A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, the 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress and the 29-year-old musician had already made quite a few non-wedding-related headlines: in the case of Jonas, for joining the newly reunited Jonas Brothers onstage for their first awards ceremony performance in a decade; and in the case of Turner, for dancing and singing along with Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra .

After a casual pre-wedding hang with Madonna and Taylor Swift, the couple ditched their company for that of an Elvis impersonator, who officiated the wedding. Diplo was also in attendance, acting as the unofficial wedding documentarian by streaming the whole affair on Instagram Live. He wasn’t the only one who ended his evening there after attending the Billboard Music Awards; Khalid and the country duo Dan + Shay also came along for the ride. (The latter gave an acoustic performance.)

In short, it was worlds away from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s marathon wedding, which included several weeks’ worth of festivities, much to Joe’s delight. Still, when it came to his own wedding, which he’d previously said would take place this summer, he and Turner decided to go a different route. (Guess Turner wasn’t kidding when she said she and Jonas were “trying to keep it as low-key as possible, so it’s more of an intimate thing,” just last month.)

Unlike many a Vegas wedding, theirs may not have been as impromptu as it appeared. According to People , online records show that they had applied for a marriage license earlier that day in Clark County, Nevada—not that you’d be able to tell from either of their Instagrams.

Indeed, if Turner’s publicist hadn’t confirmed the news to CNN , it all could have easily been an elaborate ruse. Not many, after all, would choose to share the news of their nuptials via Instagram Live dispatches from Diplo, which came complete with captions like “Gonna hit this wedding real quick.”

