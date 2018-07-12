Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin only moved up to fiancé status last week, but the high-profile couple is already thinking about their wedding. And while they've shared the news of their engagement with their millions of followers, they will be keeping their ceremony much more private, according to a new report.

“As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families,” a source close to Bieber told People . “They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding.”

Instead, they've saved all of the flash for their rings , which include seven carats just on Baldwin's finger. Bieber proposed to her with a glimmering oval-cut diamond atop a yellow-gold band, which he picked out at New York's Pristine Jewelers. Meanwhile, his diamond-laden wedding band is engraved with the letters "JB," and Baldwin opted to have "baby" inscribed on the inside of her matching band.

As for the other details of their wedding, the couple recently traveled to New Windsor, where they celebrated their engagement with the bride-to-be's father, actor Stephen Baldwin. Could they have been scouting wedding venues there? Then again, it's rumored that they will marry in Bieber's native country, Canada. “Justin loves Canada and is at home there," another source told Us Weekly of the possibility. "It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there.”

Considering how in love the pair have shared that they are, the location is almost irrelevant. After news broke that they were engaged, Bieber shared photos of him and Baldwin with wide smiles and the caption, "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!"

Baldwin shared a similar sentiment on Twitter, writing, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️"