Hailey Baldwin isn't the only one celebrating her engagement to Justin Bieber with a sparkly new piece of bling: Apparently, the Biebs has also picked up an engagement ring of his own.

According to The Blast , the couple headed to New York's Pristine Jewelers to get Hailey's 7-carat, oval-cut diamond with a yellow-gold band resized, and while they were there they reportedly bought a few more pieces of jewelry to celebrate their happy news. Baldwin reportedly gifted her new fiancé with a diamond band engraved with the letters "JB," and bought a matching one for herself that reads, "Baby." Bieber also reportedly purchased a 33-carat Patek Philippe watch for himself, clocking the total number of carats involved in the Baldwin/Bieber engagement at well over 40.

While it's a bit of a break from tradition to have both the bride and groom wear engagement rings, the practice has become increasingly common among millennial couples. The term "man-gagement ring" was coined a few years ago, and, according to Radika Chin, co-founder and creative director of Dana Walden Bridal, it's a creative way to symbolize a romance. "These clients respect the importance of traditional and cultural norms, but they also believe that their rings should symbolize their unique union," she told Brides .

The couple were engaged on Sunday, July 9, during a romantic getaway in the Bahamas, and it seems as if they are eager to walk down the aisle. In fact, according to Us Weekly , wedding planning may have already begun . "They want something private, intimate,” a source said, noting that the event will likely be "very small." "Justin loves Canada and is at home there. It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there.”

Wherever the pair decide to tie the knot, they certainly now have plenty of sparkly jewelry to accessorize their big day.

