In the time since Joe Jonas first direct-messaged Sophie Turner over Instagram, initiating what turned into a serious relationship that turned into a proposal, Jonas’s younger brother Nick embarked on a whirlwind romance with actress Priyanka Chopra over Twitter DM that culminated in their marriage at the end of 2018. That’s to say, despite the fact that both Jonas brothers initiated their relationships over social media, compared to his sibling, Joe Jonas is actually taking things fairly slowly with Turner.

And in a new interview with the U.K. edition of Harper’s Bazaar , the Game of Thrones actress hints that her wedding plans are perhaps going to be slightly less ostentatious than those of her soon-to-be brother- and sister-in-law. “We’re trying to keep it as low-key as possible,” she said, “so it’s more of an intimate thing.” She declined to even reveal when they’re planning on having their wedding: When writer Sasha Slater asked Turner if the date was this year, at least, Turner replied, “Maybe.” (Jonas told James Corden last month that they’re planning a summer wedding; “I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.” Another difference: Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December.)

Lest you forget, the Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra nuptials were anything but “low-key” and “intimate.” After not one but two weddings in December—and three ceremonies between them—the Chopra-Jonases embarked on a “mini-moon,” two non-wedding-related vacations, and, finally, an actual honeymoon in the Caribbean. Their lavish, spread-out celebrations prompted some raised eyebrows from various press outlets and even permitted Joe Jonas to have a little fun at Nick’s expense: “All 18” of his brother’s weddings were “amazing,” he told Corden in the same interview. Anything he took away from either Kevin or Nick’s weddings that he’ll be applying to his own forthcoming celebration? “Mostly things not to do,” he said. Judging by their Instagrams, though, they’ll continue traveling together—from ski vacations in Verbier, Switzerland to music video shoots in Miami—unabated.