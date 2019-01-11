After their lavish wedding ceremonies in Delhi at the beginning of winter, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra embarked on a “mini-moon.” But don’t be mistaken: This was not their honeymoon. Nor, it seems, was their brief, separate jaunt to New York in the middle of December—nor was their family trip (along with Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner) to the Swiss Alps.

No, it was not until this week of January, in the year of our lord 2019—after another wedding ceremony and plenty of travel—that the blissful newlyweds embarked on their honeymoon at last. (Question: Since they had multiple weddings, do they have multiple honeymoons? Follow-up question: Do they have to go home at any point?)

Per the Instagram stories of one Nick Jonas, he and Chopra (whose Instagram bio now lists her as “Priyanka Chopra Jonas") touched down in the Caribbean, exact location unknown, and started posting from the beach on Thursday. In his stories, Chopra can be seen swinging from a swing strung between two palm trees; she can be heard occasionally gleefully yelping against the sound of waves breaking on the shore as Jonas pans across a soft sandy beach towards the ocean. A couple of tall tables with stools also dot the beach, presumably where the newlyweds take their meals (seafood, presumably) and beachy cocktails. Jonas also posted a photo of the two of them to his main feed, captioned “Mr. & Mrs. Jonas”; in the image, Chopra leans against him, wrapping one leg against him while he smokes a cigar. He wears a slouchy orange suit, something a coworker described as “like a 55-year-old going through a midlife crisis in Miami,” which, hey, geographically at least is not all that far off.

Before Chopra and Jonas arrived on the island, a source told E! News , Chopra “had no idea” where they were heading. “She knew it was a honeymoon trip but didn’t find out where they were going until they landed.” That makes two of us, because I still don’t know where they are, either.

