The Extended Jonas Family Is On A Ski Vacation, Including Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra

The extended Jonas clan is currently on vacation in Switzerland, and from the photos, it's basically a winter wonderland. DNCE frontman Joe and his fiancé, Game of Thrones ' Sophie Turner , hit the slopes with singer Nick Jonas and his new wife, superstar Priyanka Chopra , in ski resort town Verbier, in the Swiss Alps.

According to People , the famous foursome was joined by Chopra's mother, Madhu Akhouri Chopra, Frankie (the "bonus Jonas" brother who wasn't in the family's namesake boy band) and "friends Cavanaugh James, Chris Ganter and Martin Barlan." We don't totally know who those last three dudes are, but with names that preppy, we bet they're fantastic skiers.

The trip is being well-documented on Instagram, where everyone is using the Huji app to great effect. Jonas (Nick, that is) posted pictures from the private flight there, wither everyone relaxing and sipping a pre-mountain beer. With Chopra gazing placidly out the window at the mountains, Jonas captioned the pictures, "The mountains, my love, family and friends."

Joe, meanwhile, was a little cheekier, posting goofy selfies with his lady love "Giving our best 80’s Ski Vibes 🎿 🏔" and the gang having fun on the slopes:

Later, he posted a video showing off his ski skills as he cut through powder (is that a term?) and smooched Sansa:

"Great day on the mountain 🏔" indeed.

Turner posted a similar series of snaps, but our favorite is her buddy pic with Priyanka that gives us a good look at their outfits. Chopra's is rose-covered?

Obviously, the most professional-looking pictures are courtesy of Chopra, whose Instagram name is now Priyanka Chopra Jonas! She's all about that "ski life." She's "kissed by a rose." She's feeling the "Happiness in the mountains." She and Nick are really enjoying themselves, you get it.

