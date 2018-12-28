Just when you thought you'd finally seen every lavish dress, tux, and venue and heard every emotional behind-the-scenes story from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 's seemingly never-ending string of wedding festivities , photos surfaced this week of what has to be the last of Chopra's many wedding outfits. The pictures came courtesy of the actress's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell , who posted one on Monday and one on Tuesday, both tagged in Jodhpur, India, and presumably taken at Chopra and Jonas's second wedding reception.

In the photos, Chopra wears a custom Dior dress cut in a classic A-line ballgown style. The bright red gown features thin straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline, a shiny satin ribbon around the waist, and a full, floaty tulle skirt. Chopra accessorized with an impressive 16 carats of Chopard jewelry, including a large diamond drop on her forehead, a stacked choker necklace, and delicate drop earrings. She also wore red and white bracelets stacked on both wrists and her dazzling diamond engagement and wedding rings, and sported traditional elaborate henna designs on her hands.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Judging by Cuttrell's location tags and one of her captions—"marry, merry"—the gown was likely the one Chopra wore following her and Jonas's traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 2. This hitherto unseen gown certainly fits with that day's color scheme, since Chopra also wore red to the ceremony. That outfit, however, was more traditional than this custom Dior confection: She wore a sparkly scarlet lehenga skirt with a matching short-sleeved crop top and sheer red veil, all custom-designed by Indian designer Sabyasachi.

"I always knew I wanted a red traditional silhouette for my wedding, but Sabya brought in incredible French embroidery to the mix, and with incredible jewelry and Western-inspired veil, it was just such an amalgamation of who I am," Chopra told People of the outfit she wore to her and Jonas's Hindu ceremony. It reportedly took 110 embroiderers more than 3,700 hours to adorn the Sabyasachi creation with hand-cut organza flowers and multiple layers of silk floss embroidery.

Chopra slipped into both of those outfits just one day after she and Jonas tied the knot in a Western ceremony (to honor his Christian upbringing), during which she wore a white custom Ralph Lauren gown with a 75-foot tulle veil. Following those two official wedding ceremonies, the newlyweds returned stateside, only to jet right back to Mumbai for yet another reception last week. At this rate, we'll still be seeing new photos from their wedding festivities well into 2019.

