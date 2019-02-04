Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra 's courtship and subsequent engagement might've been fast-paced and seemingly out of nowhere, but it was still remarkably low-key. The duo took their relationship public in the spring of 2018 simply by attending baseball games, going on dinner dates, and commenting on each other's Instagram photos—all surprisingly regular couple behavior. As soon as they confirmed their engagement at the end of the summer, however, they stepped things up to a dramatic level, suddenly traveling all across the globe , both together and apart, on an almost constant basis.

In fact, since their seemingly never-ending string of wedding celebrations began at the beginning of December, if not well before then, Mr. and Mrs. Jonas appear to have never spent a full weekend doing absolutely nothing at home together. After celebrating Thanksgiving together in India, the pair launched into several days' worth of traditional Indian wedding festivities in Mumbai, followed by a Western ceremony in the same city.

A few days later—after Chopra made a solo detour to New York City—they returned to Mumbai for yet another wedding reception . Mere days after that, the entire extended Jonas family embarked on a New Year's ski trip to Switzerland, after which Jonas and Chopra finally left for their official honeymoon , on an unnamed Caribbean island in mid-January. In a post-honeymoon twist, when they returned stateside, they flew to Charlotte, North Carolina , for their approximately 300th wedding reception.

It's been an exhausting two months, and the newlyweds' globe-hopping still isn't over: This past weekend, they joined Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner , Chord Overstreet, and a few other friends for a quick getaway to snowy Mammoth Lakes, California. As seen in their posts from the trip, the squad spent the weekend playing in the snow, building outdoor ice chests for their Super Bowl beverages, and cozying up by a roaring fire. "Home," Chopra captioned a shot of her sleeping on Jonas's chest, perhaps in a futile attempt to preempt any news items like this one wondering when, exactly, they'll actually go home.

