Even though it feels like we’re still living in the never-ending wedding season of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting ready to shift the spotlight. The engaged couple has a wedding date set, and the Game of Thrones star’s fiancé is finally ready to talk about it.

While stopping by The Late Late Show , the middle Jonas brother revealed when he and Turner will be saying “I do.” Unlike his brothers, Jonas will be getting married over the summer, as in this summer. “We’re getting married this year,” he told James Corden. “We’re going to have a summer wedding. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Jonas revealed other details about his upcoming wedding to Turner, which he says will be a blend of both of their backgrounds. Unlike Nick Jonas and Chopra’s wedding, which managed to bring the couple’s different cultures together in more than one ceremony and party, Jonas and Turner will be doing that in events leading up to their big day. Apparently, that will involve sports from both England and America. “You know, her family’s all from England—I figured I’m marrying well,” he said. “I thought for the first time I’d be marrying into a family where I’d become a soccer fan, like, a football fan, like, find my allegiance for a team. So her whole family doesn’t like football; they like rugby. So now I have to figure that out. We’re going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding and a flag football game. So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I’ll be very proud."

If that sounds wildly different than Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding, that’s sort of the point. Joe Jonas even threw shade at his brother and sister-in-law’s endless celebrations, telling Corden, “All 18 of Nick’s [were] amazing. I learned from Nick that one is enough. I would say, stick to one. One and done.” That came after Corden asked Jonas what he took away from his brothers’ weddings, to which he replied, “Mostly things not to do.” Though he did concede that both Nick and Kevin Jonas’s weddings were “absolutely beautiful.” Whatever style Turner and Jonas do marry in, it will no doubt be a lot easier to keep up with than his brother’s recent vows.