Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are no strangers to tattoos , but they have both officially leveled up by getting matching ink.

In addition to the Game of Thrones tattoos on Turner, and other abstracted tattoos on Jonas, the couple went to the famed celebrity hot spot Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City to get inked by Mr. K, who permanently etched half of one of the most famous movie quotes on each of their wrists in cursive font. "To infinity & beyond," reads the tattoo, with "To infinity" inked on Jonas's inner wrist, and "& beyond" on Turner's. Though the couple has yet to officially exchange their vows at a wedding ceremony, the matching Toy Story quote tattoo about sticking together forever pretty much says it all.

This Toy Story quote, however, is technically not the first thematically matching tattoo that each half of the couple has gotten together. Earlier this year, Jonas and Turner got commemorative tattoos for their respective grandfathers, with Jonas intricately sketching a photograph of his grandfather on his arm and Turner opting for a small cursive initial on her finger. Both of those tattoos were completed by Mr. K at Bang Bang Tattoo as well.

Last October, the Game of Thrones star and announced her engagement to Jonas, and the couple was followed by one more engagement in the Jonas family the following summer, when Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced their plan to marry in August 2018. "Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas," Turner said of the engagement on Instagram .

