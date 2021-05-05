Succession Season 3 Is Creating Its Most Chaotic Guest Cast Yet

At this point, one would have to guess that there’s a height requirement for joining the cast of Succession. Deadline has just confirmed that Adrien Brody, who stands at six-foot-one has been added to the cast in a “pivotal” role.

It was announced today that Brody will play a Josh Aaronson, “a billionaire activist investor” who tries to buy up Waystar Royco, the fictional media conglomerate owned by the Roy family, in the wake of Kendall Roy’s (Jeremy Strong) renegade mic drop moment at the end of season two. But Brody is just the most recent addition to this season’s guest cast. Earlier this week, Alexander Skarsgård signed on to play Lukas Matsson, a tech founder and CEO.

Naturally, when Skarsgård was cast the Internet noted that Skarsgård’s height of six-foot-four would keep the average height of Succession’s male cast well above six feet. Cousin Greg, the tallest member of the Roy family played by Nicholas Braun, stands at six-foot-seven, while his odd-couple counterpart Tom Wambsgans, played by Matthew MacFadyen hits a cool six-foot-three. We wish the best of luck to Kieran Culkin, who stands at just five-foot-six, and will surely be straining his neck this season.

Notable guest stars from seasons past include Cherry Jones, Griffin Dunne, Danny Huston, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Holly Hunter. In addition to Brody and Skarsgård, the season three guest cast includes Sanaa Lathan as a lawyer named Lisa Arthur, Linda Emond as senior white house aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, Jihae Kim as a PR consultant named Berry Schneider, and Hope Davis as Sandi Furness, the daughter of an opposing media conglomerate tycoon. It was also announced that podcast host Dasha Nekrasova would play a crisis PR representative named Comfry.

Much of the third season has been kept under wraps, but if this guest cast is any indication of the drama to come, it would appear that the Roy family (and Waystar Royco in general) is in some fairly hot water if that many lawyers, crisis reps, and opposing billionaires have been added to the cast of characters.