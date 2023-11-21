Suki Waterhouse Embraces Maternity Style With a Rock & Roll Twist

Suki Waterhouse has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child with Robert Pattinson. After rumors circulated earlier this month, Waterhouse confirmed the news while performing on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City over the weekend—and yesterday, the singer and actress took to Instagram to give a behind-the-scenes look at what she’s been up to.

“I’m wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Waterhouse said, eliciting a roar of applause from the crowd. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” she joked.

In the video which has since gone viral on social media, Waterhouse is seen wearing a bump-baring, two-toned sequined mini dress, sheer crystal pants, and a blush pink feather coat. She later posted some more snaps to Instagram from the festival. One in particular, a mirror selfie with friend Georgia May Jagger, showed the extent of the mom-to-be’s baby bump. Of course, fans and Waterhouse’s famous pals flocked to the comments to congratulate her and send their well wishes.

@Sukiwaterhouse

“My heart,” Cara Delevignge said, while Lauren Sanchez replied “So happy for both of you.” Dua Lipa wrote, “Congrats sweeeetness!!!!!” with stars like Julia Garner, Camila Morrone, Gracie Abrams also sending similar messages.

Waterhouse’s confirmation comes after Entertainment Tonight initially reported in late October that the Brit was expecting her first child. “Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson are expecting their first child together,” an insider explained to the outlet. “She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience. Suki and Rob are adorable together.”

After bouts of speculation, Waterhouse showed off what appeared to be a hint of a growing baby bump in October at the Austin City Limits Music Festival and, a few days later, at the GO Campaign Gala. Earlier this month, she was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a pair of bump-baring styles.

Waterhouse, 31, and Pattinson, 37, have been together since 2018 and have kept their relationship rather private. “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” Waterhouse told The Sunday Times in February. “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”